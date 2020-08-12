Real Madrid star Gareth Bale's former teammate Andros Townsend has dropped a massive hint on the winger's next move.

The Welshman has been on poor terms with manager Zinedine Zidane, ultimately falling out of favour under the Frenchman. Their relationship was reportedly a fractured one even during Zidane's first term as Real Madrid manager, during which he won three UEFA Champions Leagues.

Gareth Bale having a nap on the Real Madrid bench? 😴pic.twitter.com/wPFDWk4YbR — Goal (@goal) July 11, 2020

Things have gone from bad to worse in the 2019/20 campaign for Bale as the attacker barely featured for Real Madrid as they battled their way to a 34th LaLiga Santander title — and their second under Zidane.

'He'd want to go back,' claims Real Madrid star's former teammate

Townsend and Bale played together for Spurs

Andros Townsend spoke about the predicament that his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate finds himself in. Bale is almost certain to depart from the Spanish capital in the near future due to several reasons, the biggest of which is his relationship (or lack of one) with Zidane.

Speaking on Bale and Real Madrid, Townsend began;

"I think if anything the [Gareth] Bale situation, he'd want to go back to Spurs. The memories of Spurs. His happiness. He was the main man. He was loved. He was at the top of his game. So, if anything I think it would work the other way."

Advertisement

The Englishman continued,

"He would be like 'I wish I was at Spurs now and had the freedom to do whatever I want.' To express myself and not worry about where I am now where I get scrutinised for playing golf."

37 - In his final season at Spurs, Gareth Bale was involved in 37 goals in all competitions for the club (26 goals, 11 assists); only Robin van Persie (39) and Juan Mata (49) were involved in more for a Premier League club in 2012-13. Memories. pic.twitter.com/tTAMAN1ju8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2020

Bale played 203 games for Spurs over a span of seven years, scoring 56 goals and setting up a further 58. The Welsh winger was a fan-favourite in North London as well.

The Spanish media have been relentless in their criticism of Bale, mainly due to his affinity for playing golf. The 31-year-old is a confessed fan of the sport, and has spent a lot of time in golf courses — occasionally even during match days or in the build-up to a game.

3 - Gareth Bale is the third player in the FIFA Club World Cup history to score in three different editions, after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ace. pic.twitter.com/QxApce2Dx3 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 19, 2018

Earlier in May, the Real Madrid star opened up on the criticism he has received for playing golf, stating that he is unsure of why it has caused such an issue in the Spanish capital.

Speaking to Erik Anders Lang in an interview, Bale said;

"Well, you wouldn't think it [playing golf] would be [a problem], but yeah, a lot of people have problems with me playing golf. I don't know what their reason is because I've spoken to doctors and this, that and the other and everybody's fine with it."

The Real Madrid outcast then went on to cite another sports personality who also played golf before games. He continued,

"But, especially the media have this perception that it's not good for me, you should be resting, it can cause injuries. I've looked in America, for example, I know Steph Curry plays maybe on the morning of his game."

Bale has endured a challenging time at Real Madrid

Despite the number of injury crises faced by Real Madrid this year, Bale saw a total of just 13 starts across the league and UCL this year — highlighting Zidane's lack of faith in the Welshman. The 31-year-old could manage to get on the scoresheet only twice during this period, with both goals coming in a tense 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

Due to his enormous wages (second highest earner for Real Madrid) and being out of favour under Zidane, Bale could be on his way out of the Spanish capital. Going by what Townsend has to say, a homecoming could be on the cards for the ex-Spurs man.

Also read: Real Madrid set to recall on-loan LaLiga star Martin Odegaard ahead of schedule