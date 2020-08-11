On-loan Real Madrid wonderkid Martin Odegaard is set to return to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier than initially expected, as per reports in Spain.

The Norwegian has been an integral part of Real Sociedad's system this year and has thoroughly impressed with his displays. Odegaard's performances tailed off towards the end of the season, but overall, he's had a superb impact on La Real's LaLiga Santander campaign. He has scored four goals and set up a further six from midfield.

With Real Madrid eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and the club unlikely to spend hefty transfer fees this summer, a return to his parent club could be on the cards for Odegaard.

Odegaard set for Real Madrid return

Martin Odegaard in action for La Real

As per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo Gipuzkoa, based in the Basque region, Real Madrid have already initiated communication with Sociedad to recall Odegaard.

The Norwegian was initially expected to remain at La Real for another season as part of Real Madrid's original deal with them. However, his return may now come sooner than expected.

The report claims that Zinedine Zidane in insistent on the 21-year-old returning. The decision was made by Real Madrid after their elimination from the UCL at the hands of Manchester City. Mundo state that the French coach is "obsessed with counting on the Norwegian for next season."

Odegaard has already appeared for Real Madrid's first team

Real Madrid's leading midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Casemiro, and Luka Modric have been colossal to Los Blancos' recent success. That being said, Zidane could definitely freshen things up in midfield with young blood, and reports have suggested that a revamp in this area is something that the champions have been mulling over.

Odegaard has been one of the standout midfielders in LaLiga in 2019/20, a season which can be considered his breakthrough year in the top leagues of Europe. However, he did endure a few injury-laden months, facing heel and knee issues during his time at Anoeta.

1 - Martin Ødegaard in the game against Atlético de Madrid:



1 goal

3 shots - 2nd Real Sociedad

3 chances created - 2nd Real Sociedad (= Portu)

52 passes - 3rd Real Sociedad

36 passes in opp half – 1st of match (= Koke)

9 recoveries - 1st of match



Stellar. pic.twitter.com/YIjTFOhPKZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 16, 2019

The loan to Real Sociedad came after he spent three years on loan in the Netherlands, appearing for Eredivisie sides SC Heerenveen and Vitesse. His loan spell with the latter was immensely successful as he racked up nine goals and 12 assists.

The 21-year-old's return comes at a time where many Real Madrid players' futures are up in the air, including Isco, James Rodriguez, and others. Isco has been linked with a move to Juventus after reports suggested that the newly-appointed head coach Andrea Pirlo is a fan of the Spaniard.

10 - Martin Ødegaard became the second @MijnVitesse player with 10 assists in an Eredivisie season this century, after Milot Rashica in 2016-17. Generous. — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) May 15, 2019

Real Sociedad were also linked with another on-loan Real Madrid star Takefusa Kubo, who garnered interest from many Spanish clubs after a successful spell with Mallorca. However, the Japanese winger went on to join Unai Emery's Villarreal on loan.

Odegaard could be a superb addition to Real Madrid's current crop of players, and it will be interesting to see him work under Zidane once again, after being coached by the club legend during his Castilla days.

