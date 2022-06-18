3 potential destinations for Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is set to depart Real Madrid after the expiration of his contract with the club this summer.

He joined Los Blancos for a then-world-record fee of £85 million (via BBC) from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window of 2013. He has played 258 games for the Madrid-based club across competitions, scoring 106 goals and providing 67 assists.

Bale helped Los Blancos win three La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League titles. He also won one Copa del Rey, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

He leaves the Spanish side as a legend, having played a crucial part in some of their triumphant campaigns. He scored the iconic winner in the 2013 Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. He also scored a brace in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool, including an outstanding overhead goal.

On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for the Welshman this transfer window.

#1 Newcastle United

Eddie Howe to have a major overhaul of his squad this window

According to Dean Jones (via GiveMeSport), Eddie Howe could oversee a massive squad overhaul at Newcastle United this transfer window. The Tyneside club struggled offensively last season, scoring just 44 goals in 38 league games.

Bolstering his forward line will be among the key priorities for the 44-year-old manager before the start of next season. According to the Guardian, the Magpies are monitoring the former Tottenham Hotspur winger.

He has plenty of experience playing in the Premier League with Tottenham. He will have no problems adjusting to the physicality and intensity of the league. He played 166 games in the English top flight, contributing 54 goals and 33 assists.

He is known for his pace and dribbling skills, along with his composure in front of goal. According to WhoScored, he averaged three shots, 0.4 key passes and 0.8 dribbles per 90 in the league.

#2 Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale to return to Tottenham?

Gareth Bale's former club Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in signing him in recent weeks. It was during his spell at Spurs where he started to grow into one of the top talents in Europe.

He played 233 games across all competitions during his first spell at Spurs, registering 56 goals and 57 assists. The Wales international won the Premier League Player of the Season award during the 2012-13 season. Bale returned to Spurs on loan in the 2020 season before returning to Madrid last season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min (both 40) have scored more league goals for Tottenham than Gareth Bale (11) since the start of the 2020/21 season



Bale only made 20 appearances for Spurs during his season-long loan with the club... Only Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min (both 40) have scored more league goals for Tottenham than Gareth Bale (11) since the start of the 2020/21 seasonBale only made 20 appearances for Spurs during his season-long loan with the club... ⚽️ Only Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min (both 40) have scored more league goals for Tottenham than Gareth Bale (11) since the start of the 2020/21 season😬 Bale only made 20 appearances for Spurs during his season-long loan with the club...

As per Metro, the north-London club tried to sign him after his loan spell but the deal failed to materialise. However, they could try signing him again for free in this transfer window.

#3 Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard, to lead Aston Villa to European football?

According to the aforementioned report by the Guardian, Aston Villa are another club monitoring the prospect of signing the Welshman.

The Birmingham-based club had a disappointing 2021-22 season, finishing 14th in the league table. Manager Steven Gerrard has already started preparations for next season. He has already spent over £40 million (Via talkSPORT) on new players such as Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos.

Bale will add versatility to the Lions squad as he is capable of playing in several positions across the forward line and midfield. Gerrard prefers his team to play quick possession-based football, making Bale a perfect fit for the system given his pace and technical abilities

However, the Wales international is likely to demand huge wages from his next club. It remains to be seen if Villa can afford to fulfill his demands.

