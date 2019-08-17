8 moments that show Real Madrid can count on Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is no longer headed to China but can live up to the promise for Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has just about survived Real Madrid's 'Comunicado Oficial' treatment after what has been a strange series of events that have unfolded over the years. The Welshman's time in Spain has been marked by strange stories about refusals to learn Spanish, reported clashes to be the alpha on the pitch, injury problems, preferences of positions, and perhaps the most strangely, an affinity to golf. Golf, Gareth?

It begs the question really, can someone who has won 14 trophies, played 231 games, scored 102 goals, provided 65 assists, and propagated the man-bun for a single club considered a liability? Maybe Real can't take the bun anymore.

Now, in a bleak pre-season for Real Madrid, Bale has shown that he can still contribute in front of goal, he's looked like getting along with Eden Hazard in training as well, which could bode well for Zidane's team on the pitch.

The illustrious time that Jonathan Barnett's crown jewel spent in Florentino Perez's backyard did produce some absolutely jaw-dropping moments in the six seasons he spent there.

Maybe we need to refresh our memories to see exactly what Bale brings to this Real Madrid side. Grab your tissues and let's take a road down Bale's Real Madrid nostalgia alley.

First game, first goal

The B and C of the soon to be B-B-C

It must be a big deal to become the most expensive footballer in the world. Besides the whole footballing aspect, and if you put aside every penny of the £85.3 million, it was a huge cultural shift for Bale.

He moved to a different country and now had to perform or be swallowed whole by the demanding Real Madrid faithful. Amid rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo would still demand to be the alpha in the dressing room and on the pitch, Real's new record signing took to the pitch in his first game wearing the iconic white strip.

It took him 35 whole minutes to score his first goal. The game would eventually end in a 2-2 draw, but for Bale personally, it would've been a weight off his chest to get the first hurdle quickly out of the way to pave the way for bigger stages and more important goals. Hey, at least he got an embrace from the alpha.

