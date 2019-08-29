Gareth Southgate names England squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers: Oxlade-Chamberlain earns a recall

England Squad Announcement and Press Conference

Gareth Southgate has named a 25-man squad for Englands's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo and as many as four players could make their debuts for the Three Lions over the international break.

The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, James Maddison and Tyrone Mings have been called up for the first-time and Mason Mount could make his national team debut, after the Chelsea academy graduate failed to make an appearance after being called up earlier.

Despite his strong start to the season, Kyle Walker has been left out of the squad and Wan-Bissaka has taken his place in the squad, after impressing since his big-money move to Manchester United.

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been recalled to the squad after missing 18 months owing to a long-term injury.

Nick Pope has also returned to the national team set-up after establishing himself as the undisputed No.1 between the sticks for Burnley and his inclusion has come at the expense of Jack Butland, who has been omitted from the squad.

Butland and Walker are among the most notable absentees and Southgate's new-look squad is the most startling example yet of the young talent England have at their disposal, with as many as five players in contention to make their international debuts.

England's 25-man squad: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Michael Keane (Everton), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), James Maddison (Leicester City), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)