×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gary Lineker says comparing Messi and Ronaldo is nonsense, but later subtly tweets that Messi is the best

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
626   //    14 Mar 2019, 02:39 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational hat-trick has added fire to the already heated Messi v Ronaldo debate.
Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational hat-trick has added fire to the already heated Messi v Ronaldo debate.

What's the story?

Cometh the hour, cometh the man...This is how Cristiano Ronaldo was described by BT Sport, official broadcaster of UEFA Champions League in UK, as he drilled a penalty into the low right corner of Jan Oblak's net. That handed Juventus a decisive lead on aggregate to progress into the next round of the competition.

Following Ronaldo's brilliant hat-trick for the Italian club, Gary Lineker, a fine finisher himself, weighed in on the Messi-Ronaldo debate, calling it 'nonsense'. But he did post a poll on his Twitter account asking his followers to choose between the two.

Later on he didn't shy away from letting his followers know who he prefers between the duo, as he agreed with a comment that said Messi is the greatest - thus giving his verdict on a 'nonsensical' debate.

In case you didn't know...

Lineker, who honed his goal-scoring skills at Leicester City and Everton, was the first British player in the history of football to win the Golden Boot award at a FIFA World Cup. He ended up being the 1986 edition's top scorer, with 6 goals.

The Englishman is a well-known Barcelona supporter, having spent 3 seasons at the Camp Nou.

He is one of the very few professional footballers to have never been booked in his entire playing career. It may be hard to believe, but he was never shown a yellow or red card on the pitch.

The heart of the matter

Lineker, who currently hosts BT Sport's coverage of the UEFA Champions League, first congratulated Ronaldo on equaling Messi's record of eight hat-tricks in the competition.

Advertisement

Soon after this tweet he posted a poll for his followers, asking them to vote who is the better among the duo of Messi and Ronaldo - a never-ending debate that was seemingly getting on his nerves.

But what followed this chain of events wasn't surprising. Lineker, who has praised Messi countless times before, replied to one of his followers who said that the Argentine is the best, by pointing out that she was correct, thus picking the mercurial forward as his favorite player for the umpteenth time.

Gary Lineker says Britain's Women's Hockey player Samantha Quek is correct in calling Messi the best betwwen him and Ronaldo
Gary Lineker says Britain's Women's Hockey player Samantha Quek is correct in calling Messi the best betwwen him and Ronaldo

What's next?

Messi and Ronaldo used to be in a cut-throat battle for the top scorer position during their time together in LaLiga. But it seems the former, with 26 goals, will take home the European Golden shoe this time around.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Gary Lineker
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Cristiano Ronaldo news: One Champions League record that Lionel Messi still holds ahead of the Portuguese superstar
RELATED STORY
Ryan Giggs gives his verdict on Ronaldo-Messi debate; reveals key difference between the two
RELATED STORY
'He is the only genius in world football'- Former Real Madrid coach hails Messi and gives his verdict on Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Former Barcelona striker believes Cristiano Ronaldo is no match for Lionel Messi and explains why
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi?
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken Records In Matchday 1
RELATED STORY
5 attackers who could beat both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the Champions League Golden Shoe this season
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Gary Lineker calls Pele's 'one-skill' Messi comment 'nonsense'
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi will beat Cristiano Ronaldo to Champions League Golden Boot this season
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us