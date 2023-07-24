Gary Lineker comes up with brilliant tweet after Al-Hilal offer record-deal to sign Kylian Mbappe

Speculation has been rife since Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) received an official world-record bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The young football prodigy, who is expected to part ways with the Parisians this summer, has been placed on the radar of nearly every major European club. However, Al-Hilal's staggering offer has made Gary Lineker remark hilariously about Mbappe's future.

The renowned Match of the Day presenter took to Twitter to share his thoughts. With Kylian Mbappe's future hanging in the balance and numerous reports linking him to various clubs, Lineker expressed his opinion on the Al-Hilal offer:

"He's too young to semi-retire, surely?"

Lineker, a former Barcelona and Tottenham striker, made it clear that he viewed a move to the Saudi Pro League as a retirement plan rather than what Mbappe should be doing in his prime. However, Al-Hilal has tabled an offer exceeding £200 million for the talented forward, as confirmed by Sky Sports News, and PSG may accept.

Real Madrid has long been seen as the most likely destination for Mbappe, with many backing the idea of the Frenchman joining the ranks of the Spanish giants. Speculations surrounding a potential transfer to the Bernabeu have been rampant for years, only heightening in recent months.

While Real Madrid remains a strong contender, Mbappe's options - in Europe - are not limited to the Spanish capital. Several Premier League clubs, including Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, have expressed their interest in securing the services of the football sensation.

Real Madrid president remains unfazed amid Kylian Mbappe transfer speculation

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has asserted his calmness amidst mounting speculations that his club is under pressure to secure Kylian Mbappe. The 24-year-old French sensation has been made available for transfer by Paris Saint-Germain, as he has declined to extend his contract with the club.

The contract currently runs until June 2024, potentially allowing him to leave on a free transfer next summer. Having signed Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for a staggering €180 million as a teenager five years ago, PSG don't want him to leave for free.

However, they are now convinced that the forward has already agreed to join Real Madrid in 12 months' time. In an effort to secure a substantial fee this summer, the Parisian club has listed the football prodigy in the transfer market, putting pressure on Florentino Perez and his team to make a move.

Responding to the rampant rumors while en route to cast his vote in Spain's election, Florentino Perez simply stated, while smiling (via Mirror):

"I am always calm. Today, we vote, we don't think of anything else; it's a very important subject for the Spaniards."