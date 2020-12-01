Gary Neville claims Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is using one of Sir Alex Ferguson's tricks

Gary Neville has called out Jurgen Klopp for trying to use one of Sir Alex Ferguson's old tricks. The former Manchester United defender claims that the Liverpool manager is looking for a 'psychological edge'.

The pundit was speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football when he made the claim. He believes that Klopp has been brilliant with pre-match and post-match interviews but did not manage to live up to his standards on Saturday after Liverpool's match.

Gary Neville said:

"I don't think Jurgen Klopp's got a point around fatigue, around the length of time of pre-season or about the Saturday kick-offs. My view is that when you become a winning manager, and this is where Sir Alex got to and why they called him a whinging so and so for many years, the best managers they just want to win."

"The biggest risk to Klopp winning the league again this season is another big injury or two. So, he wants to try and gain that advantage to put some psychological thing into people's minds. Sir Alex Ferguson did it for 15 or 16 years."

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp vs Des Kelly on BT Sport

A fascinating interview between Jurgen Klopp and @TheDesKelly discussing Liverpool's draw with Brighton, the Reds' injuries and fixture schedule. pic.twitter.com/s0BhahlUsP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2020

Jurgen Klopp was furious with Liverpool playing another game on Saturday afternoon and took out his frustration in the post-match interview.

BT Sport interviewer Des Kelly, however, did not sit back and instead countered the arguments put forward by the Liverpool manager. The heated post-match interview saw both sides put on a fight but it was the interviewer who earned laurels for his arguments.

Chiming in on the interview after Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion, Gary Neville said:

"But on Saturday he got done in an interview, and that's very rare. He didn't get his story right, he hasn't got his evidence to back him up either in games played or in the Saturday kick-off slots. He just lost this particular one having been brilliant in all his other interviews that he's done."

Me and joe watching @TheDesKelly interview klopp at the end there pic.twitter.com/kFoDqbqweR — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) November 28, 2020

Liverpool are second in the Premier League table right now but are level on points with the league leaders, Tottenham Hotspur. Jurgen Klopp's men have done well this season despite losing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the rest of the season.

Several Liverpool players have suffered injuries this season, and Jurgen Klopp was forced to use a make-shift defense against Brighton on Saturday.