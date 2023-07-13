Gateshead vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2023

Newcastle United kick-off their preparations for the 2023-24 Premier League campaign when they take on Gateshead in a friendly at the Gateshead International Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the Tynesiders’ third pre-season fixture, having recorded one win and one defeat in their opening two matches.

Gateshead’s 2022-23 campaign ended on a sour note as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Halifax Town in the FA Trophy final on May 21.

This followed a somewhat disappointing showing in the National League, where they finished 14th in the table after picking up 50 points from 46 matches.

Mike Williamson’s men kicked off their pre-season fixtures with a 1-0 victory over Hebburn Town on July 4, four days before falling to a 3-2 loss against Sunderland.

Newcastle United ended their two-decade absence from the Champions League last season when they secured a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League table.

Eddie Howe’s side won 19 of their 38 matches while claiming 14 draws and losing just five to collect 71 points and finish just four points behind third-placed Manchester United.

Newcastle have begun to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season and have already snapped up highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

Gateshead vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Gateshead and Newcastle United, with the Premier League side winning their previous two encounters.

The Magpies picked up a 1-0 victory when the sides met in a friendly in July 2015, before cruising to a 5-1 win in a similar pre-season clash exactly seven years later.

Williamson’s men have won four of their last six friendly matches since September 2020, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in six of their last seven away matches, picking up four wins and two draws since the first week of March.

Gateshead vs Newcastle United Prediction

Gateshead will be in for a tough 90 minutes against a significantly superior Newcastle United side who will be looking to begin their pre-season fixtures on a high.

While we do not expect the Magpies to be at full strength, we are backing them to pick up a comfortable victory at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Prediction: Gateshead 0-3 Newcastle United

Gateshead vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Gateshead’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of Newcastle’s last eight games)

