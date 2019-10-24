Genk 1-4 Liverpool - 3 reasons why the Reds registered a comprehensive away victory in Europe | Champions League 2019/20

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 235 // 24 Oct 2019, 15:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 victory in Belgium

Liverpool travelled to Belgium to take on Genk as the European champions looked to end their dismal run away from home in Europe.

Jurgen Klopp's side had lost all four group-stage games in the Champions League since the start of last season but the Reds managed to put that unwanted record behind them as they cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his first start in the Champions League in over a year and marked his return to the competition with a stunning brace.

The Englishman opened the scoring with a well-drilled shot from 25 yards out and added another in the second half with an outrageous finish with the outside of his foot.

Mohamed Salah returned from injury after missing the blockbuster clash against Manchester United and the Egyptian got his name on the scoresheet with a well-taken goal in the second half.

While Sadio Mane also got into the act, Genk scored what turned out to be a consolation goal in the closing stages of the game as Liverpool failed to clear the ball inside their penalty area.

As Klopp's side won away from home in a Champions League group stage game for the first time in over a year, let's look at three reasons why the Reds cruised to convincing 4-1 victory in Belgium.

#3 Oxlade-Chamberlain's stunning display in the centre of the park

Oxlade-Chamberlain was brilliant

Oxlade-Chamberlain started alongside Fabinho and Naby Keita in midfield and the Englishman capped off a stunning display with two goals of the highest order.

Advertisement

Less than two minutes after kickoff, the former Arsenal man unleashed a low-drive from outside the box and managed to find the back of the net from 25 yards out to get Liverpool up and running on the night.

The dynamic midfielder was lively throughout the game and capped off a stunning display with an outrageous goal in the second half.

Chamberlain has finally announced himself to the Liverpool faithful since returning from his long-term injury and the 26-year-old will look to make an impression once again as Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield at the weekend.

1 / 3 NEXT