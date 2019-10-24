Genk 1-4 Liverpool: 5 Players who impressed for the Reds | Champions League 2019-20

Mohamed Salah was on target as Liverpool thumped Genk away from home

A stunning brace from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, followed up with goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah ensured a comfortable victory for Liverpool against KRC Genk in the Champions League.

In order to resume normal service and more importantly keep pace with Group E leaders Napoli, the Reds had to come out as winners.

And they accomplished the task in lethal fashion, with the returning Oxlade-Chamberlain getting in on the act as early as the second minute. Genk thought they had restored parity midway through the first half, but VAR ruled out Mbwana Samatta's goal for offside.

Oxlade-Chamberlain portrayed his impeccable technical ability with a gorgeous strike just before the hour mark. The talismanic duo of Mane and Salah rounded off an all-round display with well-taken goals to put the result way beyond doubt.

Substitute Stephen Odey snatched a consolation goal late on, but Liverpool held firm to take home maximum points.

On that note, we look at five players who put in commendable shifts to grant Liverpool a morale-boosting victory.

#5 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah laid on as assist for Sadio Mane, before completing the scoring himself

Mohamed Salah was far from his clinical best on his return from a minor strain. He squandered many opportunities of picking the right ball or netting by himself. There were a lot of chances that came his way throughout the course of the 90 minutes, but the Egyptian looked rusty, indecisive and scrappy with his touch.

However, it just takes a moment for the mercurial magician to chalk his name on the contribution sheets. That's what Salah is all about at times. That's what great players hold in their armory.

He just needed a moment or two to completely take the game away from Genk. On the back of a fine recovery, he received the ball from Roberto Firmino. With all the time and composure in the world, the winger slid a pass-through to Mane, who dispatched it imperiously with a chip.

Salah's magical feet shone when he spun off two challenges on the edge of the box and slotted home the fourth to leave the hosts stranded.

