Genk vs Cukaricki Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2023 

Genk will welcome Cukaricki to the Cegeka Arena for a UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Thursday (December 14th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away win over Eupen in the Jupiler League on Sunday. Yira Sor, Joseph Paintsil and Toluwalase Arokodare all found the back of the net to guide their side to victory.

Cukaricki, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Javor in the Serbian Super Liga. Djordje Ivanovic and Nikola Stankovic scored either side of Radivoj Bosic to inspire the win.

They will now turn their focus to the continental competition, where their last game ended in a 2-1 defeat at home to Ferencvaros. Genk fell to a defeat by the same scoreline away to Fiorentina last time out in the Conference League.

The loss left them in third spot in Group F, having garnered six points from five games. Cukaricki are bottom of the standings on zero points.

Genk vs Cukaricki Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk claimed a 2-0 away victory in the reverse fixture in October.

Eight of Genk's last nine games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Cukaricki are currently on a nine-game losing streak across all UEFA club competitions.

Genk have won just one of their last 13 home games in European competition, drawng and losing six each.

Cukaricki are one of two sides yet to register a point in the Conference League group stage so far (alongside Breidablik).

Six of Genk's last seven home games have produced over 3.5 goals.

Genk vs Cukaricki Prediction

Genk have slim chances of securing a top two spot in the group but they do not have their destiny in their hands. The Blauw-Wit need Fiorentina to do them a favor by defeating Ferencvaros in the group's other game. However, the result in Hungary would mean nothing if Wouter Vrancken's side fail to win here.

Cukaricki are participating in the group stage of a UEFA club competition for the first time in their history and the Highlanders have had a baptism of fire. They have not been able to compete at this level and have conceded the most goals in the competition (16), as well as scored the joint-fewest goals (two).

We are backing Genk to cruise to a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Genk 4-1 Cukaricki

Genk vs Cukaricki Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals