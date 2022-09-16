Genk vs Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022-23

KRC Genk and KAA Gent will battle for three points in the standout fixture in the Jupiler League this weekend on Sunday.

The hosts are the fresher side, having not been in action since securing maximum points in a 2-1 away victory over Royal Union last weekend. Mbwana Samatta stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in injury time.

Gent were in continental action as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 home win over Irish side Shamrock Rovers in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe scored a brace in the rout to push his side to the summit of Group F.

They will turn their attention to domestic action where they occupy the fifth spot, having garnered 14 points from eight matches. Genk sit second on 19 points, five points behind early leaders Antwerp.

Genk vs Gent Head-to-Head

Genk have 37 wins from their previous 80 matches against Gent. The two sides shared the spoils on 15 occasions, while 28 games ended in victory for Sunday's visitors.

Their most recent meeting came in May, when Tarik Tissoudali scored and provided an assist to guide Gent to a 2-0 victory away from home.

Genk form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Gent form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Genk vs Gent Team News

Genk

Luca Oyen, Vic Chambaere, Adnane Abid and Mujaid Sadick have all been sidelined by injuries. Joseph Paintsil is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Luca Oyen, Adnane Abid, Mujaid Sadick

Doubtful: Joseph Paintsil

Suspension: None

Gent

Julien de Sart and Tarik Tissoudali have been ruled out with injuries. Joseph Okumu is suspended.

Injuries: Julien de Sart, Tarik Tissoudali

Suspension: Joseph Okumu

Genk vs Gent Predicted XI

Genk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Vandevoordt (GK); Gerardo Aretaga, Mark McKenzie, Carlos Cuesta, Daniel Munoz; Bryan Heynen, Patrik Hrosovsky; Mike Ndayishimiye, Bilal El Khannous, Andras Nemeth; Paul Onuachu

Gent Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Davy Roef (GK); Nurio Fortuna, Jordan Torungarigha, Michael Ngadeu, Andreas Hanche-Olsen; Hyun-Seok Hong, Sven Kums; Jens Petter Hauge, Laurent Depoitre, Alessio Castro-Montes; Hugo Cuypers

Genk vs Gent Prediction

Gent have rediscovered their best form in recent weeks, following a shaky start to the campaign. They will be looking to register consecutive victories in the league for only the second time this season.

Standing in their way will be a rampant Genk side who have been among the most consistent teams this season. Their lack of European football gives them an extra edge.

The two sides have enough quality to find the back of the net and are likely to go all out for the win. However, we are tipping the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring encounter.

Prediction: Genk 2-2 Gent

