Genk vs Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2021-22 

Genk will welcome Gent to the Cristal Arena in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. This will be the penultimate game in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers in the Belgian top flight. The visitors only need to avoid a loss to come out on top in the standings.

Gent are undefeated in four games in the playoffs. They returned to winning ways with a 3-2 win over Charleroi after suffering a 2-2 draw against the same opponentns last week.

Gent have made it three wins in a row since their 1-0 loss at home to Genk and wil look for revenge here. They overcame Mechelen 2-1 in their previous league outing.

Genk vs Gent Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 79 times across competitions since 1987. The hosts enjoy a 37-27 lead in wins, while 15 games have ended in draws.

Ten of the last 11 games in this fixture have produced conclusive results, with six wins for the hosts and four games going Gent's way.

Genk form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W.

Gent form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W.

Genk vs Gent Team News

Genk

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts. Vic Chambaere's involvement continues to remain doubtful, though.

KRC Genk @KRCGenkofficial



Onze ploeg aanvuren tijdens 𝗞𝗥𝗖 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗸 - 𝗞𝗔𝗔 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝘁?

Wil jij erbij zijn tijdens 𝗞𝗩 𝗠𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗻 - 𝗞𝗥𝗖 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗸?



#mijnploeg Blije gezichten na het fluitsignaal, dat zien we graag.Onze ploeg aanvuren tijdens 𝗞𝗥𝗖 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗸 - 𝗞𝗔𝗔 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝘁? bit.ly/39f7Wus Wil jij erbij zijn tijdens 𝗞𝗩 𝗠𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗻 - 𝗞𝗥𝗖 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗸? bit.ly/3NakK4g Blije gezichten na het fluitsignaal, dat zien we graag. 😇 ℹ️ Onze ploeg aanvuren tijdens 𝗞𝗥𝗖 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗸 - 𝗞𝗔𝗔 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝘁? bit.ly/39f7Wusℹ️ Wil jij erbij zijn tijdens 𝗞𝗩 𝗠𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗻 - 𝗞𝗥𝗖 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗸? bit.ly/3NakK4g#mijnploeg https://t.co/ZsyOiOf8RZ

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Vic Chambaere.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Gent

Laurent Depoitre and Andrew Hjulsager remain sidelined with muscle injuries and are yet to feature in the playoffs.

Jordan Torunarigha picked up a muscle tear against Genk and has not featured since then. Roman Bezus will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign.

Injured: Jordan Torunarigha, Andrew Hjulsager, Laurent Depoitre.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Roman Bezus.

Unavailable: None.

Genk vs Gent Predicted XIs

Genk (4-2-3-1): Tobe Leysen (GK); Mujaid Sadick, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumi, Simen Jukleroed; Bryan Heynen, Aziz Mohammed; Junya Ito, Luca Oyen, Theo Bongonda; Joseph Paintsil.

Gent (4-4-2): Davy Roef (GK); Joseph Okumu, Bruno Godeau, Nurio Fortuna, Michael Ngadeu; Elisha Owusu, Sven Kums, Tarik Tissoudali, Alessio Castro-Montes; Julien de Sart, Darko Lemajic.

Genk vs Gent Prediction

Genk have scored ten goals in four playoff games, so expect them to find the back of the net here. De Buffalo's have secured narrow wins in their last three games and will hope to eke out a narrow win again.

Blauw-Wit, meanwhile, need a win in their remaining two games to keep their European qualification hopes alive. However, they are expected to fall short of a win against their in-form visitors.

Prediction: Genk 1-2 Gent.

Edited by Bhargav