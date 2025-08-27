Genk vs Lech Poznan Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025

Genk will welcome Lech Poznan to the Cegeka Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. Blauw-Wit recorded a 5-1 away win in the first leg last week and have all but secured their place in the league phase.

The hosts had their league game against Charleroi over the weekend postponed and have enjoyed a week's rest for the second leg. Patrik Hrošovský bagged a brace in the first half last week, while Oh Hyeon-gyu and Bryan Heynen also added goals before the break in the first leg.

The visitors also saw their league game from last week postponed. They need to overturn a four-goal deficit to keep their qualification hopes alive. Filip Jagiełło had equalized in the 19th minute for them, thanks to Mikael Ishak's assist, in the first leg.

Genk vs Lech Poznan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Europa League qualifiers. The hosts have a 100% record in these games.

The last two meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, though Poznan have scored one goal apiece in these games.

Blauw-Wit have recorded two wins across all competitions this season, with both triumphs registered away from home.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four games in all competitions. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in these games.

Interestingly, Poznan are unbeaten in their three away games this season, recording two wins.

The visitors are on a three-game winning streak in away games in the Europa League, scoring 10 goals.

Blauw-Wit are unbeaten in their last three home games in European qualifiers, playing two draws.

Genk vs Lech Poznan Prediction

The hosts have a comfortable four-goal lead on aggregate and just need to defend that lead here. They have seen an upturn in form, and after going winless in their first three games of the season, they are currently on a two-game winning streak, scoring seven goals.

Kolejorz suffered a defeat after two consecutive draws last week and will look to bounce back here. They are unbeaten in their last seven competitive away games. They have scored at least two goals in five games in that period and will look to continue that form here.

Blauw-Wit have a 100% record against Poznan, and considering their home advantage, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Genk 3-1 Lech Poznan

Genk vs Lech Poznan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genk to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

