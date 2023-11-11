Genk vs Leuven Prediction and Betting Tips Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Genk will welcome Leuven to the Cegeka Arena for a Jupiler League matchday 14 fixture on Sunday (November 12th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Ferencvaros in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. Aleksandar Pesic put the Hungarian champions ahead two minutes into the second half, while Daniel Munoz leveled matters just past the hour-mark to ensure the spoils were shared.

Genk will turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them suffer a 3-2 defeat away to Royal Antwerp.

Leuven, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Westerlo. Nicolas Madsen and Sergiy Sydorchuk scored within five second-half minutes to help the visitors leave with maximum points.

The loss left them in 13th spot with 12 points to show for their efforts in 13 games. Genk are fifth with 21 points to their name.

Genk vs Leuven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides. Genk have won nine and drawn four, while Leuven have just one win to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2023 when Genk claimed a 2-1 home win.

Genk have won six of the last seven head-to-head games.

Leuven's last six away games have witnessed goals at both ends, with each of the last five producing three goals or more.

Genk are unbeaten in their last nine home games in all competitions, drawing seven games in this sequence.

Genk have scored at least two goals in five of the last seven head-to-head games.

Genk vs Leuven Prediction

Genk have not had the best of starts to their domestic campaign. They have been plagued by their inability to kill off games, particularly at home where they have drawn four of their last five.

Leuven are facing relegation troubles and their concerns could be compounded by having to face one of the elite sides in the league. Their record against Genk does not inspire confidence and they would have to up the ante significantly if they are to get anything from this game.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Genk 3-1 Leuven

Genk vs Leuven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Genk to score over 1.5 goals