Genk vs R. Union SG Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023

Genk and Royal Union will battle for three points in a game that could have huge ramifications in the Jupiler League title race.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to St. Truiden last weekend. Mbwana Samatta scored a brace to put the visitors ahead twice but Shinji Okazaki and Gianni Bruno leveled matters on each occasion.

Royal Union, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a six-goal away thriller in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie against Union Berlin. The visitors took the lead on three different occasions, but Berlin equalized each time, with Sven Michel's 89th-minute leveler leaving the tie firmly in the balance.

Les Unionistes will turn their attention back to the domestic scene where they sit in second spot, having garnered 59 points from 28 matches. The only club above them are Genk, who hold an eight-point advantage at the summit of the standings.

Genk vs R. Union SG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk have won three of their last seven games against Royal Union, losing two.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when Genk claimed a 2-1 away victory.

Each of the last six meetings between the two sides have witnessed goals at both ends.

Royal Union have won just one of their last six competitive fixtures.

Each of Genk's last five home games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Royal Union have the second-best away record in the league this term, having garnered 27 points from 17 games on the road. Genk have the best home record with 37 points accrued from 14 games in front of their fans.

Genk vs R. Union SG Prediction

Royal Union's recent poor form has negatively impacted their title charge but Karel Geraerts' side have a golden opportunity to get back on track.

Genk lead the summit with eight points. A win for the league leaders will take them further clear of the chasing pack, while Royal Union could cut the deficit with a win.

Games involving the two sides tend to be explosive affairs and despite the high stakes involved on Sunday, neither team is likely to sit back and absorb the pressure. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Genk 2-2 Royal Union

Genk vs R. Union SG Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

