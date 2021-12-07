Genk vs Rapid Vienna prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Genk prepare to welcome Rapid Vienna to the Cegeka Arena for a matchday six fixture in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with KV Mechelen in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday as Theo Bongonda's first-half strike was canceled out by Nikola Storm's 50th-minute goal.

Rapid Vienna also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with city rivals Austria Vienna on home turf. Matthias Braunoder and Ercan Kara scored first-half goals to cancel out one another.

The Austrians will turn their attention to continental action where they need a win to keep their European sojourn alive. Rapid currently sit bottom of Group H on three points but can usurp KRC Genk into third place with a win.

The home side are two points behind second-placed Dinamo Zagreb and need a win to remain in the competition if results elsewhere go their way.

Genk vs Rapid Vienna Head-to-Head

Genk were victorious in each of the last two meetings between the two sides, while Rapid Vienna have one win from five matches against the Belgians.

The hosts are currently on a seven-game winless streak in all competitions which led to the sacking of former manager John van den Brom. Rapid Vienna have just one win from their last five matches in all competitions.

Genk form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-L

Rapid Vienna form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-L

Genk vs Rapid Vienna Team News

Genk

Tobe Leysen is the only injury concern for the home side.

Injury: Tobe Leysen

Suspension: None

Rapid Vienna

Richard Strebinger, Leo Greiml, Lion Schuster, Richard Strebinger, Christopher Dibon and Kevin Wimmer have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Richard Strebinger, Leo Greiml, Lion Schuster, Richard Strebinger, Christopher Dibon, Kevin Wimmer

Suspension: None

Genk vs Rapid Vienna Predicted XI

Genk Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Vandevoordt (GK); Gerardo Arteaga, Mujaid Sadik, Jhon Lucumi, Angelo Preciado; Patrik Hrosovsky, Bryan Heynen, Kristian Thorstvedt; Junya Ito, Paul Onuachu, Theo Bongonda

Rapid Vienna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Gartier, Filip Stojkovic, Emanuel Aiwu, Martin Moormann, Maximilian Ullmann, Srdan Grahovac, Robert Ljubicic, Taxiarchis Fountas, Christoph Knasmullner, Thierno Ballo, Ercan Kara

Genk vs Rapid Vienna Prediction

Neither side is in the best of form, although Genk have more motivation to go all out for the win. They both have enough quality to get on the scoresheet, so we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Genk 1-1 Rapid Vienna

Edited by Vishal Subramanian