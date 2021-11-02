Genk vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Genk and West Ham will battle for three points on matchday four of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The visitors currently sit atop Group H, having garnered maximum points from three matches so far. Genk occupy the opposite end of the table on three points.

West Ham come into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-1 away victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the Hammers at Villa Park.

Genk were also rampant in a 6-2 away victory over Waregem in the Belgian Jupiler League at the weekend. Bryan Heynen scored a second-half brace to complete the rout.

Genk vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

The two sides clashed on matchday three for the first time ever in continental competition. Goals from Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen saw West Ham secure maximum points with a 3-0 victory.

A win for Genk would put them back in contention for qualification from the group. They have returned to winning ways with consecutive victories after suffering five straight losses on the bounce. West Ham are currently on a five-game winning run in all competitions.

Genk form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

West Ham United form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Genk vs West Ham United Team News

Genk

Carlos Cuesta is the only injury concern for the hosts while Simen Juklerod is a doubt for West Ham's visit.

Injury: Carlos Cuesta

Doubtful: Simen Juklerod

Suspension: None

West Ham

Alex Kral is the only concern for the visitors and he will take a last-minute fitness test to determine his recovery from COVID-19.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Alex Kral

Suspension: None

Genk vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Genk Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Vandevoordt (GK); Gerardo Arteaga, Mujaid Sadik, Jhon Lucumi, Angelo Preciado; Patrik Hrosovsky, Bryan Heynen, Kristian Thorstvedt; Junya Ito, Paul Onuachu, Theo Bongonda

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola (GK); Aaron Cresswell, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Ben Johnson; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Andriy Yarmolenko, Nikola Vlasic, Manuel Lanzini; Michail Antonio

Genk vs West Ham United Prediction

Genk's convincing victory over the weekend would have boosted confidence in the team and this could propel them to a positive result against West Ham.

The visitors are in fine form and their positive run of results does not look likely to end anytime soon.

David Moyes' side are favorites for the game although they are unlikely to underrate the threat posed by Genk. We are backing West Ham to secure a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Genk 1-2 West Ham

