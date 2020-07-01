Genoa 1-3 Juventus: Player Ratings as the Bianconeri secure a crucial win at the Stade Luigi Ferraris | Serie A 2019-20

Juventus secured a crucial win over Genoa on Tuesday night to go four points clear at the top of Serie A.

Here's a look at the Juventus player ratings as they re-established their four-point lead over Lazio.

Juventus secured a 1-3 win over Genoa to move four points clear of Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday night, thanks to superb goals from Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa.

Dybala opened the scoring for the Bianconeri early in the second half before Ronaldo picked out the top right-hand corner of the net in sensational fashion. Substitute Douglas Costa then scored an unbelievable goal minutes later to secure all three points for the league leaders.

Lazio's win over Torino had seen the gap at the top of Serie A closed to one point before kick-off at the Stade Luigi Ferraris, but Maurizio Sarri's men were convincing winners and extended their lead at the top to four points.

Without further ado, here are the player ratings as Juventus secure their third straight Serie A victory since the restart.

Juventus Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny was hardly tested in the Juventus goal on Tuesday night

Wojciech Szczesny: 6/10

Wojciech Szczesny was not tested in the opening half as Juventus were incredibly dominant at the start of the game. He was only tested when he had to come out of his area to cover for Aaron Ramsey's mistake. The former Arsenal goalkeeper could do nothing for Pinamonti's shot at goal from close range as the Genoa star fired the ball past the keeper at the near post with pace.

Danilo: 6/10

Danilo enjoyed a fairly decent game against Genoa on Tuesday night. He made some good runs but did not deliver in the final third. He didn't have to do any defensive work and missed a very good opportunity when he was through on goal.

Leonardo Bonucci: 7/10

Leonardo Bonucci put in another quality performance for Juventus at the Stade Luigi Ferraris. The Italian read the game well and always helped the midfielders when called upon. He coped well when Genoa started to press and picked up a yellow card in an otherwise solid game.

Matthijs de Ligt: 8/10

Matthijs de Ligt enjoyed a flawless performance for Juventus on Tuesday night and barely put a foot wrong throughout the game. He could've done nothing about the single goal Juventus conceded and overall impressed at the centre of the defence.

Juan Cuadrado: 7/10

Juan Cuadrado was at fault for Genoa's goal in the second half but his overall play was good. Offensively, he was incredibly dangerous, sending in crosses and constantly creating chances in the final third.

Adrien Rabiot: 6.5/10

This was probably the best Adrien Rabiot has looked all season. There were definite signs of improvement as the Frenchman played a major role in winning all the midfield battles. He had a headed effort saved by the Genoa goalkeeper and was subbed off for Matuidi after the 80th minute.

Miralem Pjanic: 6.5/10

Miralem Pjanic looked in-form in the Juventus midfield and made some tidy passes to his teammates during the game. He was also good with his set-plays and ultimately tallied an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning goal.

Rodrigo Bentancur: 6.5/10

Rodrigo Bentancur worked hard throughout the game and always looked to make something happen on the ball. He pushed forward early in the game and seemed to be involved in most of the attacks. He was smart and tidy in his game and barely put a foot wrong.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 7.5/10

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the second goal for Juventus against Genoa

This is the best Cristiano Ronaldo has looked for Juventus since the restart. The Portuguese talisman looked inventive and had three chances to score in the first half alone. The 35-year-old ace kept the Genoa goalkeeper busy throughout the game before unleashing his venomous strike in the 56th minute.

Paulo Dybala: 7.5/10

Paulo Dybala was lively in the first half and linked up well with all the forwards. He started the second half much brighter and carved open the Genoa defence to score a wonderful goal. The Argentina international had 4 key passes in the game, more than any of his teammates.

7 - Seven of Paulo Dybala's 10 goals in this Serie A season have been the first of the game. Pull. #GenoaJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 30, 2020

Federico Bernardeschi: 6/10

There were initial signs of improvement for Federico Bernardeschi, who hasn't enjoyed the best of seasons for Juventus. However, he still failed to put in an inconsistent performance against Genoa and was subsequently subbed off for Douglas Costa.

Substitutes

Douglas Costa: 7/10

Douglas Costa added some extra pace to the Juventus attack as he provided a directness that Federico Benardeschi was not able to offer. He capped a very good performance with a world-class goal.

Aaron Ramsey: 6/10

Aaron Ramsey came on later in the game to stabilise the pressure. The Welshman helped ease things in the midfield and saw out a comfortable win.

Gonzalo Higuain: 6/10

Gonzalo Higuain also came on late in the game and put pressure on the Genoa defence.

Blaise Matuidi: No rating

Marco Oliveri: No rating