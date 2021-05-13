Genoa vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of intriguing fixtures this weekend as Atalanta take on Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Saturday. Atalanta are in excellent form at the moment and are the favourites to win this game.

Genoa are in 14th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have been impressive over the past month. The home side gave Lazio a run for their money earlier this month and will want to put in a similar performance in this match.

Atalanta, on the other hand, have been exceptional in the Serie A and find themselves in second place in the league table. La Dea eased past Benevento in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

📸 Le bellissime foto di una bellissima serata!

🤩 Beautiful photos from a beautiful night!



𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗧𝗢 𝗚𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗬 🔗 https://t.co/D49s6GKeGw#AtalantaBenevento #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/44YdYG6cIW — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) May 13, 2021

Genoa vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Atalanta have a mediocre record against Genoa and have won only nine games out of 25 matches played between the two teams. Genoa have managed seven victories against Atalanta and can potentially trouble their opponents this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two Italian sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Atalanta squandered several chances to win the game on the day and will have to be more clinical in this fixture.

Genoa form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L-W-D

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-W-D

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Genoa vs Atalanta Team News

Genoa need to win this game

Genoa

Genoa have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Luca Pellegrini, Domenico Criscito, and Davide Biraschi against Atalanta this weekend. The Grifone are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Luca Pellegrini, Domenico Criscito, Davide Biraschi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Rafael Toloi is injured at the moment and is unlikely to be risked against Genoa this weekend. Pierluigi Gollini served his suspension against Parma and is available for selection.

Injured: Rafael Toloi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin; Andrea Masiello, Ivan Radovanovic, Edoardo Goldaniga; Paolo Ghiglione, Kevin Strootman, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Davide Zappacosta; Gianluca Scamacca, Mattia Destro

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Mario Pasalic, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Genoa vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have been exceptional in recent weeks and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. La Dea have match-winners in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Genoa are perfectly capable of punching above their weight and will look to pull off an upset this weekend. Atalanta are the better team on paper, however, and hold all the cards going into this fixture.

Prediction: Genoa 1-3 Atalanta

Also Read: Chelsea vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup Final 2020-21