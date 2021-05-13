Chelsea vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup Final 2020-21

Chelsea are back in action with one of the most important games of their season this weekend as they take on Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley. Both teams have been impressive this year and will be intent on lifting the coveted trophy on Saturday.

Leicester City are in third place in the Premier League standings and are only four points away from securing qualification to the UEFA Champions League this year. The Foxes edged a second-string Manchester United side to a 2-1 victory this week and have a point to prove going into this game.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have experienced a stunning resurgence under Thomas Tuchel and hold the upper hand going into this game. The Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Arsenal this week and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Chelsea vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Chelsea have a good record against Leicester City and have won 57 games out of a total of 118 matches played between the two teams. Leicester City have managed only 27 victories against Chelsea and need to improve their record against the London giants.

The previous meeting between the two English sides took place in the Premier League earlier this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Leicester City. Thomas Tuchel has never faced the Foxes and will want to make a statement this weekend.

Chelsea form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Leicester City form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Chelsea vs Leicester City Team News

Chelsea have a strong squad

Chelsea

Christian Pulisic picked up a knock earlier this week and might not be able to play a part in the FA Cup final. Mateo Kovacic is recovering from an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Mateo Kovacic

Doubtful: Christian Pulisic

Suspended: None

Leicester City have a few injury concerns

Leicester City

Harvey Barnes, James Justin, Wes Morgan, and Cengiz Under are injured at the moment and remain sidelined for this game. Jonny Evans has made progress with his recovery, however, and will be available against Chelsea.

Injured: Harvey Barnes, James Justin, Wes Morgan, Cengiz Under

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Thiago Silva, Antonio RIdiger, Andreas Christensen; Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Foxes fans with #FACupFinal tickets are reminded that they must book a lateral flow test in order to be given entry.



Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana; Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Chelsea vs Leicester City Prediction

Chelsea have transitioned into a robust juggernaut under Thomas Tuchel and could win their first piece of silverware under the German manager this weekend. The Blues edged Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to reach the showpiece event and will be intent on seizing the initiative in this fixture.

Leicester City are the Premier League's proverbial giant-killers and will back themselves to stun Tuchel's side on Saturday. Chelsea hold a slight edge at the moment, however, and are likely to lift their first trophy of the season this weekend.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

