Genoa vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2025

Genoa play Empoli at the Luigi Ferraris on Sunday in Serie A. Il Grifone suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to leaders Inter last weekend, thanks to a 78th minute winner from Lautaro Martinez, marking their 10th league loss of the season.

The hosts, who are 12th in the standings, had a poor start to the season, losing six of their first 10 games but have six wins and as many draws in their last 16.

Meanwhile, Empoli’s struggles continued last weekend, as they were on the receiving end of a 5-0 thumping from Atalanta, making it 11 games without a win in the league and 13 losses in 26 games.

Empoli, who have won just four league games all season, are in the relegation zone.

Genoa vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 38 times, with Genoa leading 11-10..

Five of the last 10 editions of the fixture have ended in draws, while Genoa have won the remaining five.

Empoli haven't scored n five of their last 10 meetings with Genoa.

The hosts have conceded 34 goals in Serie A this season, the second-fewest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

Azzurri Empolesi have the joint-third worst offensive and defensive records in the top flight, with 22 goals scored and 43 conceded in 26 games.

Genoa vs Empoli Prediction

Genoa are the clear favourites, thanks to their slightly better form. Empoli, meanwhile, will look to build on their cup win over Juventus last time out. They have, however, lost four of their last five away league games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Genoa 1-0 Empoli

Genoa vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genoa

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Genoa's last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Empoli's last four matches.)

