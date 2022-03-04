Genoa vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Italian Serie A 2021-22

Two sides desperate for a morale-boosting win go head-to-head on Sunday as Genoa play host to Empoli in the Serie A at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

The Blues will also head into the game seeking to get one over the hosts after failing to win any of their last six encounters since 2015.

Genoa put in an impressive defensive performance as they held on for a goalless draw with title-chasing Inter Milan last Friday.

They have now drawn in each of their last five league games, while failing to win any of their last 11 since December’s 1-0 win over Salernitana in the Coppa Italia.

With just one win and 17 points from 27 games, Genoa are currently bottom but one in the Serie A table, two points above rock-bottom Salernitana.

Like the hosts, Empoli continued to struggle for form as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Juventus last time out.

They have now failed to taste victory in each of their last 11 games across all competitions, claiming five draws and losing six in that time.

With 31 points from 27 games, Empoli are currently 13th in the league table, five points off Sassuolo in the top half of the table.

Genoa vs Empoli Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming seven wins from their previous 23 encounters. The spoils have been shared on nine different occasions in that time.

Genoa Form Guide: D-D-D-D-D

Empoli Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

Genoa vs Empoli Team News

Genoa

Genoa will be without the services of Aleksander Buksa, Mattia Bani, Zinho Vanheusden, Roberto Piccoli and Domenico Criscito, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Aleksander Buksa, Mattia Bani, Zinho Vanheusden, Roberto Piccoli, Domenico Criscito

Suspended: None

Empoli

Riccardo Marchizza, Emmanuel Ekong and Nicolas Haas are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Riccardo Marchizza, Emmanuel Ekong, Nicolas Haas

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Empoli Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Silvan Hefti, Johan Vásquez, Leo Skiri Ostigard, Riccardo Calafiori; Stefano Sturaro, Kelvin Yeboah, Nicolo Rovella; Nadiem Amiri, Albert Gudmundsson, Mattia Destro

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gugliemo Vicario (GK); Fabiano Parisi, Sebastiano Luperto, Simone Romagnoli, Petar Stojanovic; Filippo Bandinelli, Simone Romagnoli, Szymon Zurkowski; Liam Henderson, Nedim Bajrami; Andrea Pinamonti

Genoa vs Empoli Prediction

Genoa and Empoli will head into the game desperate for a morale-boosting victory after struggling for results in recent weeks. They head into the game evenly-matched on paper and in similar form and we predict the game will end in a draw.

Prediction: Genoa 2-2 Empoli

