Genoa vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th December 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Genoa lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Friday.

Genoa vs Inter Milan Preview

Genoa are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side edged Sassuolo to a crucial 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Nerazzurri eased past Lecce by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Genoa vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Genoa and have won 22 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's five victories.

Genoa have failed to find the back of the net in their last eight matches against Inter Milan in the Serie A - the longest such streak in a fixture in the competition since 2016.

Genoa have played out 20 draws at home against Inter Milan in the Serie A - they have picked up more results of this nature only against Fiorentina in the competition.

Genoa have picked up four points in their last two matches in the Serie A and could remain unbeaten in three consecutive league games for the first time this season.

After losing two of their first four matches at home in the Serie A this season, Genoa are unbeaten in their last four such games in the competition.

Genoa vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal and have emerged as the early frontrunners to win the Serie A title. The likes of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Genoa have improved in recent weeks but will be up against one of the best teams in the country this week. Inter Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Genoa 1-3 Inter Milan

Genoa vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Thuram to score - Yes