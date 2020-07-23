Genoa vs. Inter Milan Prediction, Preview, Team News and more | Serie A 2019-20

This Saturday sees struggling Genoa play host to Inter Milan in a major Serie A clash. Following their draws with Roma and Fiorentina, it looks likely that Antonio Conte’s Inter have missed out on a chance to win the Scudetto. Juventus simply need one more point to confirm their status as champions. However, Inter are still within a shout of overhauling Atalanta to finish as runners-up.

Genoa meanwhile sit in 17th place, just four points above the drop zone. Any points they could claim in this game would go a long way to confirming their Serie A survival.

Genoa vs. Inter Milan Head-to-Head

The last time these two sides faced off saw a whitewash in favour of Inter. Conte’s men defeated Genoa 4-0 at the San Siro back in late December, with Romelu Lukaku scoring a brace.

As far as recent form goes though, these two sides are relatively similar. Inter’s last two games have ended in draws, but they’re unbeaten dating back to July 5th. Genoa, meanwhile, have won their previous two matches and have taken 10 points from a possible 18 since July began.

Historical fixtures naturally favour Inter. They’ve beaten Genoa on 18 occasions, only losing five times and drawing another five. Genoa’s last win over Inter came in February 2018.

Genoa form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Inter Milan form guide: D-W-W-D-D

Genoa vs. Inter Milan Team News

Genoa boss Aurelio Andreazzoli will be without Ivan Radovanovic and Marko Pajac, who are both not expected back until next season.

Injuries: Ivan Radovanovic, Marko Pajac

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Antonio Conte has no real injury concerns in terms of Inter’s main players. However, following the 0-0 draw with Fiorentina, there’s every chance he could make some changes for this game.

Injuries: Stefano Sensi, Matias Vecino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa vs. Inter Milan Predicted XI

Genoa predicted XI (4-4-2): Mattia Perin, Andrea Masiello, Cristian Romero, Cristian Zapata, Domenico Criscito, Iago Falque, Lukas Lerager, Lasse Schone, Stefano Sturaro, Goran Pandev, Antonio Sanabria

Inter Milan predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Samir Handanovic, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Diego Godin, Victor Moses, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez

Genoa vs. Inter Milan Prediction

Despite the disappointment around Inter’s failed title bid, Antonio Conte’s side should still be huge favourites in this game. Genoa’s previous two victories have given them hope in their survival bid, but they came over two of Serie A’s fellow lower sides.

The last time they faced Inter they were simply mauled, and the truth is that they don’t have the squad depth to compete with one of Europe’s strongest sides right now. After two disappointing results, expect Inter to come out with a vengeance here.

Prediction: Genoa 0-3 Inter Milan