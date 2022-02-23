Genoa vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Genoa are set to play Inter Milan at the Stadio comunale Luigi Ferraris on Friday in Serie A.

Genoa come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Paolo Zanetti's Venezia in the league. A goal from French striker Thomas Henry for Venezia was cancelled out by a goal from Ghana international Caleb Ekuban for Genoa.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Alessio Dionisi's Sassuolo in the league. First-half goals from talented young Italian strikers Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca secured the win for Sassuolo.

Genoa vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost five and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Inter Milan beating Genoa 4-0. Goals from Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar, Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and veteran Bosnia and Herzegovina international Edin Dzeko sealed the deal for Inter Milan.

Genoa form guide in Serie A: D-D-D-D-L

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: L-D-L-W-D

Genoa vs Inter Milan Team News

Genoa

Genoa manager Alexander Blessin will be without centre-back Mattia Bani, while there are doubts over the availability of Belgian centre-back Zinho Vanheusden, attacker Roberto Piccoli and German midfielder Nadiem Amiri.

Injured: Mattia Bani

Doubtful: Nadiem Amiri, Zinho Vanheusden, Roberto Piccoli

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Meanwhile, Inter Milan could be without German left wing-back Robin Gosens and Argentine attacker Joaquin Correa. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Simone Inzaghi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Robin Gosens, Joaquin Correa

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Salvatore Sirigu, Silvan Hefti, Nikola Maksimovic, Leo Skiri Ostigard, Andrea Cambiaso, Stefano Sturaro, Filippo Melegoni, Nicolo Rovella, Albert Gudmundsson, Mattia Destro, Caleb Ekuban

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Inter



Brozović new deal with Inter will be until June 2026. Inter won’t announce Marcelo Brozović contract extension in the coming hours - it takes time for the official statement and paperworks to be completed, as happened with Barella and Lautaro Martinez contracts.Brozović new deal with Inter will be until June 2026. Inter won’t announce Marcelo Brozović contract extension in the coming hours - it takes time for the official statement and paperworks to be completed, as happened with Barella and Lautaro Martinez contracts. ⌛️🇭🇷 #InterBrozović new deal with Inter will be until June 2026.

Genoa vs Inter Milan Prediction

Genoa are currently 19th in the league, six points behind 17th-placed Venezia who have a game in hand. Their current form is troubling, and they need to pick form quickly if they are to play in the Italian top-flight next season.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, but have won only one of their last five league games. They are two points behind league leaders AC Milan, who have played a game more.

Inter Milan should beat Genoa.

Prediction: Genoa 1-2 Inter Milan

Edited by Abhinav Anand