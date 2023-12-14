Genoa vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Genoa lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Friday.

Genoa vs Juventus Preview

Genoa are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Monza last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Bianconeri edged Napoli to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Genoa vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Genoa and have won 23 out of the last 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's five victories.

After a run of five defeats on the trot against Juventus in the Serie A, Genoa managed to win their previous such game against the Bianconeri by a 2-1 scoreline in 2022.

Genoa are unbeaten in five of their last six matches at home in the Serie A and have picked up seven points in their last three such matches in the competition.

Genoa and Juventus have not played out a single draw in their last 10 matches in the Serie A, with the previous such result taking place in a goalless stalemate in 2012.

Juventus have picked up 36 points from their 15 games in the Serie A so far this season and could surpass their tally from the first half of last season this week.

Genoa vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have shown marked improvement under Massimiliano Allegri and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch this week. The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Genoa have not been at their best this season and will face a difficult test on Friday. Juventus are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Genoa 1-3 Juventus

Genoa vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Genoa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Chiesa to score - Yes