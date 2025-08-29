Genoa vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Genoa will host Juventus at the Luigi Ferraris on Sunday in the second round of the 2025-26 Italian Serie A campaign. The home side coasted past Vicenza in their first competitive game of the new campaign, beating the third tier outfit 3-0 in the round of 64 of the Coppa Italia via goals from Valentin Carboni and Nicolae Stanciu.

They, however, had to settle for a point in their league opener last weekend as they played out a goalless draw with Lecce. They struggled to create any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet and will be looking to put out a much better display this weekend.

Juventus, meanwhile, traded tackles with Parma in their opening game last Sunday and won 2-0. Jonathan David opened the scoring for the Old Lady at the hour mark to open his account for the club on his debut before Dusan Vlahovic came off the bench to seal the points.

The visitors sit third in the table with three points and will be looking to make it two wins from two on Sunday as they seek to improve on their fourth-place finish last season.

Genoa vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 132 meetings between Genoa and Juventus. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won 80 times with their other 27 contests ending in draws.

The Old Lady have lost just one of their last 11 games in this fixture.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

Genoa were one of seven teams in the Italian Serie A this term to fail to score any goals on opening day.

Juventus ended the previous campaign with the joint-second-best defensive record in the Italian top-flight with 35 goals conceded in 38 games.

Genoa vs Juventus Prediction

Il Grifone are undefeated in their last three competitive outings after losing four of their previous five. They are, however, underdogs heading into the weekend clash and will need something quite special to avoid defeat here.

I Bianconeri were convincing in their win over Parma on opening day and will only need to avoid complacency to pick up another win on Sunday.

Prediction: Genoa 1-3 Juventus

Genoa vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Juventus

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

