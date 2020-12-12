Genoa vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

After a great win in Barcelona in midweek helped them top their UEFA Champions League group, Juventus are back in Serie A action on Sunday when they travel to Genoa.

Juve are still unbeaten in Serie A, but have drawn five of their first 10 matches, which has left them six points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice at the Camp Nou in midweek, with Weston McKennie scoring the other goal.

Juventus also got themselves a win in Serie A last week, after a late comeback against their city rivals Torino.

Nicolas Nkoulou gave Torino the lead in that game, but McKennie scored the equaliser in the 77th minute before Leonardo Bonucci scored an 89th-minute winner.

Genoa have had a faltering campaign so far, as they find themselves in 19th position after 10 Serie A games this season. They have only managed a solitary win, and six points all season.

Last week, they drew 1-1 against Fiorentina in a match filled with late drama. Genoa had taken the lead in the 89th minute through Marko Pjaca before Nikola Milenkovic scored the equalizer for the Viola eight minutes into injury time to deny Genoa two more points.

Genoa vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Juventus have won 19 of the last 29 clashes against Genoa, losing only four times. These two teams have drawn six times in that period.

Genoa form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Juventus form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Genoa vs Juventus Team News

Genoa have a host of injury concerns at the moment. Goalkeepers Mattia Perin and Federico Marchetti are both doubts.

In addition, Davide Biraschi, Cristian Zapata, Davide Zappacosta, Domenico Criscito, and Francesco Cassata are all unavailable for selection.

Injured: Davide Biraschi, Cristian Zapata, Davide Zappacosta, Domenico Criscito, and Francesco Cassata

Doubtful: Mattia Perin and Federico Marchetti

Suspended: None

Juventus's third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio is suspended after he was red-carded in the win against Torino. The injury concerns really lie at the back for Andrea Pirlo, with both Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral injured.

Injured: Giorgio Chiellini, Merih Demiral

Suspended: Carlo Pinsoglio

Genoa vs Juventus Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alberto Paleari; Mattia Bani, Edoardo Goldaniga, Andrea Masiello; Paolo Ghiglione, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Lukas Lerager, Luca Pellegrini; Gianluca Scamacca, Eldor Shomurodov

Juventus Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo; Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Dejan Kulusevski; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Genoa vs Juventus Prediction

Given the form that these two teams have shown, and their respective positions in the table, there is only one result that you can see in this game.

We are predicting a comfortable Juventus win.

Prediction: Genoa 0-3 Juventus