×
Create
Notifications

Genoa vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus play Genoa on Friday in Serie A
Juventus play Genoa on Friday in Serie A
Abhinav Anand
Abhinav Anand
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 04, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Preview

Genoa are set to play Juventus at the Stadio comunale Luigi Ferraris on Friday in Serie A.

Genoa come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Marco Giampaolo's Sampdoria in the league. A first-half goal from German midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri secured the win for Sampdoria.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Andrea Soncin's Venezia 2-1 in the league. A brace from experienced centre-back Leonardo Bonucci sealed the deal for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus. Midfielder Mattia Aramu scored the consolation goal for Venezia.

Genoa vs Juventus Head-to-Head

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost four and drawn five.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙤𝙣'𝙨 𝙧𝙤𝙖𝙧! 🦁💪#JuveVenezia #ForzaJuve https://t.co/TXI51bmRVY

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Juventus beating Genoa 2-0. Goals from Colombia international Juan Cuadrado and Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala ensured victory for Juventus.

Genoa form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-L-L

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-W-L

Genoa vs Juventus Team News

Genoa

Genoa manager Alexander Blessin could be without Belgian centre-back Zinho Vanheusden, young midfielder Nicolo Rovella, full-back Andrea Cambiaso, German left-back Lennart Czyborra, Serbian centre-back Nikola Maksimovic and striker Roberto Piccoli.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andrea Cambiaso, Nicolo Rovella, Zinho Vanheusden, Lennart Czyborra, Roberto Piccoli, Nikola Maksimovic

Suspended: None

Juventus

Meanwhile, Juventus will be without winger Federico Chiesa, midfielder Manuel Locatelli, Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge and American midfielder Weston McKennie. There are doubts over the availability of full-back Mattia De Sciglio and Colombia international Juan Cuadrado.

Injured: Manuel Locatelli, Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge, Weston McKennie

Doubtful: Mattia De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Juventus Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Salvatore Sirigu, Morten Frendrup, Andrea Masiello, Leo Skiri Ostigard, Johan Vasquez, Stefano Sturaro, Filippo Melegoni, Albert Gudmundsson, Pablo Galdames, Nadiem Amiri, Mattia Destro

Juventus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Federico Bernardeschi, Denis Zakaria, Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Alex Sandro, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata

Leonardo Bonucci has set a new personal best for goals in a Serie A season (5). At the double against Venezia today. ⚽⚽ https://t.co/cXJtTlNPcX

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Genoa vs Juventus Prediction

Genoa are currently 19th in Serie A, three points behind 17th-placed Cagliari. They have lost four of their last five league games, but still stand a chance of avoiding relegation. However, a positive result against Juventus will not come easily.

Juventus, on the other hand, are 4th in the league, one point behind 3rd-placed Napoli. It has been a disappointing season for Massimiliano Allegri's men, and it is clear that Juventus need to enjoy a strong summer transfer window if they are to challenge for the title next season.

Juventus will be the favourites.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Genoa 0-2 Juventus

Edited by Abhinav Anand

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी