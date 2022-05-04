Genoa vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Genoa are set to play Juventus at the Stadio comunale Luigi Ferraris on Friday in Serie A.

Genoa come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Marco Giampaolo's Sampdoria in the league. A first-half goal from German midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri secured the win for Sampdoria.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Andrea Soncin's Venezia 2-1 in the league. A brace from experienced centre-back Leonardo Bonucci sealed the deal for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus. Midfielder Mattia Aramu scored the consolation goal for Venezia.

Genoa vs Juventus Head-to-Head

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost four and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Juventus beating Genoa 2-0. Goals from Colombia international Juan Cuadrado and Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala ensured victory for Juventus.

Genoa form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-L-L

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-W-L

Genoa vs Juventus Team News

Genoa

Genoa manager Alexander Blessin could be without Belgian centre-back Zinho Vanheusden, young midfielder Nicolo Rovella, full-back Andrea Cambiaso, German left-back Lennart Czyborra, Serbian centre-back Nikola Maksimovic and striker Roberto Piccoli.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Andrea Cambiaso, Nicolo Rovella, Zinho Vanheusden, Lennart Czyborra, Roberto Piccoli, Nikola Maksimovic

Suspended: None

Juventus

Meanwhile, Juventus will be without winger Federico Chiesa, midfielder Manuel Locatelli, Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge and American midfielder Weston McKennie. There are doubts over the availability of full-back Mattia De Sciglio and Colombia international Juan Cuadrado.

Injured: Manuel Locatelli, Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge, Weston McKennie

Doubtful: Mattia De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Juventus Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Salvatore Sirigu, Morten Frendrup, Andrea Masiello, Leo Skiri Ostigard, Johan Vasquez, Stefano Sturaro, Filippo Melegoni, Albert Gudmundsson, Pablo Galdames, Nadiem Amiri, Mattia Destro

Juventus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Federico Bernardeschi, Denis Zakaria, Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Alex Sandro, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata

Genoa vs Juventus Prediction

Genoa are currently 19th in Serie A, three points behind 17th-placed Cagliari. They have lost four of their last five league games, but still stand a chance of avoiding relegation. However, a positive result against Juventus will not come easily.

Juventus, on the other hand, are 4th in the league, one point behind 3rd-placed Napoli. It has been a disappointing season for Massimiliano Allegri's men, and it is clear that Juventus need to enjoy a strong summer transfer window if they are to challenge for the title next season.

Juventus will be the favourites.

Prediction: Genoa 0-2 Juventus

