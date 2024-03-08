Genoa vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Genoa will invite Monza to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in a mid-table Serie A clash on Saturday.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form recently, with just one win in their last five league outings. After recording a 2-0 home win over Udinese last month, they lost 2-1 away to league leaders Inter Milan on Monday. Johan Vásquez scored in the 54th minute after Inter took a two-goal lead in the first half.

The visitors saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end last week, suffering a 4-1 home loss to Roma. Andrea Carboni scored the consolation goal in the 87th minute after the capital club added two goals apiece in either half.

Just three points separate the two teams in the league standings, with the hosts in 12th place with 33 points from 27 games and the visitors having 36 points to their name.

Genoa vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian teams have locked horns 55 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, with 31 wins to their name. The visitors have just six wins in this fixture, and 18 games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in Serie A in the reverse fixture in December, with Monza recording a 1-0 home win.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for both teams.

Genoa have suffered just one loss in their last 10 home games in all competitions.

The visitors have failed to score in four of their last six away games in Serie A.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 29-28 in 27 league games and have also conceded one goal fewer (33).

Genoa vs Monza Prediction

The Grifone went unbeaten in their first five games of the year and have suffered two losses in their last four games. They have lost just one of their last nine home games in Serie A, with four wins and four draws apiece. They have suffered just one loss in their 28 home meetings against the visitors, recording 21 wins, and are strong favorites.

Johan Vásquez, the goalscorer from their 2-1 loss to Inter Milan earlier this week, picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in that match and will serve a one-match suspension.

The Brianzoli suffered a 4-1 home loss to Roma last week, conceding at least four goals in a league match for the first time since January. Interestingly, they had kept clean sheets in four of their previous five league games. They have kept three clean sheets and failed to score three times in their last five Serie A away games.

Considering Genoa's home record against the visitors and the recent goalscoring form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Genoa 1-1 Monza

Genoa vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Albert Gudmundsson to score or assist any time - Yes