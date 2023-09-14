Genoa vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2023

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Genoa and Napoli go head-to-head at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Saturday.

The Italian champions suffered their first defeat of the season last time out and will be looking to bounce back this weekend.

Genoa suffered a second defeat in the opening three games of the season as they were beaten 1-0 by Torino last time out.

Sandwiched between the two losses, Alberto Gilardino’s men picked up a 1-0 victory at Lazio courtesy of a 16th-minute strike from Mateo Retegui.

Genoa now return home, where they are unbeaten in 11 of their 12 competitive matches since the turn of the year, picking up 10 wins and one draw in that time.

Napoli, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat of the season just before the international break as they were beaten 2-1 by Lazio at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Prior to that, Rudi Garcia’s side picked up a 3-1 win over Frosinone in the league opener on August 19, one week before edging out Sassuolo on home turf.

With six points from a possible nine, the Italian champions are currently sixth in the Serie A table, level on points with Atalanta and Hellas Verona.

Genoa vs Napoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 39 meetings between the sides, Napoli boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Genoa have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Napoli are unbeaten in 19 of their last 20 games against the hosts since September 2007, claiming 14 wins and five draws in that time.

Genoa have won nine of their last 10 competitive home matches, with their 4-1 opening-day defeat against Fiorentina on August 19 being the exception.

Garcia’s men are unbeaten in all but one of their 12 Serie A away matches, picking up nine wins and two draws since early January.

Genoa vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli suffered a second straight loss against Lazio last time out and will head into the looking to find their feet. Garcia’s men are on a dominant run against Genoa and we fancy the hosts leaving empty handed once again.

Prediction: Genoa 1-2 Napoli

Genoa vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last five meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Napoli have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five visits to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium)