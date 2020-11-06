Genoa vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Genoa are set to play hosts to Roma on Sunday at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in their next Serie A fixture.

Genoa come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Torino on Wednesday in Serie A.

A goal from Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic and an own goal from left-back Luca Pellegrini secured the win for Marco Giampaolo's side. Young striker Gianluca Scamacca scored a late consolation goal for Genoa.

Roma, on the other hand, thrashed Romanian side CFR Cluj 5-0 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

A brace from Spanish striker Borja Mayoral and goals from former Manchester United and Arsenal attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, centre-back Roger Ibanez and Spain international Pedro ensured a comfortable victory for their side.

Genoa vs Roma Head-to-Head

In 26 previous encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost five and drawn three.

⚽️ Ripresa immediata al #CentroSignorini.



🔜 Domenica arriva la Roma. pic.twitter.com/oVRFAuaWRq — Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) November 5, 2020

Advertisement

The two sides last faced each other in January this year, with Roma beating Genoa 3-1. Goals from Turkish winger Cengiz Under, now at Leicester City, striker and captain Edin Dzeko and an own goal from Davide Biraschi resulted in the win for Roma.

Veteran striker and North Macedonia international Goran Pandev scored the only goal for Genoa.

Genoa form guide in Serie A: L-D-L-D-L

Roma form guide in Serie A: D-W-W-D-W

Genoa vs Roma Team News

Genoa have a few injury concerns. Young midfielder Francesco Cassata, Uzbekistan striker Eldor Shomurodov, right-back Davide Zappacosta and former Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Francesco Cassata, Eldor Shomurodov, Davide Zappacosta, Stefano Sturaro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Roma will be without left-back Davide Santon, Guinea international Amadou Diawara, talented midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo and Argentine attacker Javier Pastore. Winger Carles Perez is a doubt.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Amadou Diawara, Davide Santon

Doubtful: Carles Perez

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Roma Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Mattia Perin, Paolo Ghiglione, Edoardo Goldaniga, Cristian Zapata, Luca Pellegrini, Lukas Lerager, Milan Badelj, Nicolo Rovella, Marko Pjaca, Miha Zajc, Gianluca Scamacca

Advertisement

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Rick Karsdorp, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Pedro, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko

Genoa vs Roma Prediction

Genoa have won only one league game this season, and are winless in their last five league games. Injuries and COVID-19 have played their part, but in players like Edoardo Goldaniga and Milan Badelj they have experienced Serie A performers who will have to be at their very best in order to turn their form around.

Roma, on the other hand, managed to keep hold of star striker Edin Dzeko in the summer, and the captain has once again provided the goals. Lorenzo Pellegrini continues to impress, while Pedro, Marash Kumbulla and Borja Mayoral look like astute additions.

Roma have started to gain form and Paulo Fonseca's side will be the favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Genoa 0-2 Roma

Also Read: River Plate vs Rosario Central prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2020-21