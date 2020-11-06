River Plate vs Rosario Central prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2020-21

River Plate are set to play Rosario Central at the Estadio Libertadores de America on Sunday in their next Group C game of the Argentine Primera Division.

River Plate come into this game having lost 3-1 to Banfield on Wednesday in their first game of the group stage. Goals from attacker Agustin Fontana, young midfielder Giuliano Galoppo and an own goal from veteran left-back Javier Pinola secured the win for Javier Sanguinetti's men.

Colombia international and former Atletico Madrid attacker Rafael Santos Borre scored the only goal for River Plate.

If you missed the game last night lucky you! River’s worst performance in a year in a comfortable 3-1 win for Banfield. https://t.co/NxMWicBZ5R — River Plate in English (@CARP_English) November 4, 2020

Rosario Central, on the other hand, beat Godoy Cruz 2-1 on Tuesday to register a win in their opening group stage game.

Goals from midfielder Emmanuel Ojeda and experienced striker Lucas Gamba ensured victory for Kily Gonzalez's side. Defender Hugo Silva scored the goal for Godoy Cruz.

River Plate vs Rosario Central Head-to-Head

In 23 previous encounters between the two sides, River Plate hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost five and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Argentine Primera Division, with Rosario Central beating River Plate 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Lucas Gamba.

River Plate form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: L

Rosario Central form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: W

River Plate vs Rosario Central Team News

River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Ignacio Fernandez and former Manchester City and Middlesbrough player Bruno Zuculini, who are both out injured.

Injured: Bruno Zuculini, Ignacio Fernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Rosario Central have no known injury issues and manager Kily Gonzalez looks likely to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

River Plate vs Rosario Central Predicted XI

River Plate Predicted XI (4-3-3): Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, Paulo Diaz, Javier Pinola, Milton Casco, Santiago Sosa, Enzo Perez, Nicolas De La Cruz, Julian Alvarez, Rafael Santos Borre, Matias Suarez

Rosario Central Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josue Ayala, Damian Martinez, Diego Novaretti, Joaquin Laso, Lautaro Blanco, Rodrigo Villagra, Emmanuel Ojeda, Emiliano Vecchio, Joel Lopez Pissano, Lucas Gamba, Luciano Ferreyra

River Plate vs Rosario Central Prediction

River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo has enjoyed incredible success at the club. The most successful coach in the club's history has been linked with the Barcelona job in the past. Gallardo's River Plate are a force to be reckoned with, and the loss to Banfield could serve to lift their game ahead of this encounter.

¡El Muñeco!@MGallardoficial reached 300 games in charge for River Plate last night:



🏆2x Copa Libertadores

1 Copa Sudamericana

3x Recopa Sudamericana

3x Copa Argentina

1x Supercopa Argentina



✅157 wins

⛔️60 losses

⭕️83 draws



¡Leyenda! pic.twitter.com/TnlOjYeLdK — River Plate Noruega (@RiverPlateNor) November 4, 2020

Rosario Central, on the other hand, have started well by beating Godoy Cruz. Argentine striker Lucas Gamba could be critical to any threat Rosario will pose, while midfielder Emmanuel Ojeda is another vital player.

River Plate have some good players in their ranks, and a very astute manager. A victory for the Argentine giants seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: River Plate 3-1 Rosario Central

