Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City are set to play hosts to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League on Sunday at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Primeira Liga side Braga on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

A brace from Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho and goals from Belgium international Dennis Praet and midfielder James Maddison sealed a comfortable win for the Foxes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-0 last Saturday in the English Premier League.

Goals from teenage left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and Portuguese winger Daniel Podence secured the win for Nuno Espirito Santo's men. To add insult to injury, Crystal Palace had midfielder Luka Milivojevic sent off late in the second half.

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Leicester City hold a slight advantage. They have won five games, lost three and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in February this year, with the game ending in a goalless draw. Leicester City managed to hold on despite having midfielder Hamza Choudhury sent off in the second half.

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-L-W-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-W-D-W

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Leicester City have a few injury concerns to deal with. Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne, centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, midfielder Daniel Amartey, Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi and right-back Ricardo Pereira are all out injured.

There are doubts over the availability of veteran centre-back Jonny Evans.

Injured: Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira

Doubtful: Jonny Evans

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be unable to call upon the services of Spanish full-back Jonny, who is out injured. Experienced left-back Fernando Marcal is a doubt.

Injured: Jonny

Doubtful: Fernando Marcal

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel, James Justin, Wes Fofana, Christian Fuchs, Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, Luke Thomas, Dennis Praet, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence

Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Leicester City sit second in the Premier League table after some impressive initial performances. Jamie Vardy has continued his excellent form from last season, and despite missing some key players, the Foxes have managed to produce results on a consistent basis.

Wolves, on the other hand, are now starting to find some form. After losing key players Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota to other Premier League clubs, Wolves took a little time to ease in their new players. While stars like Raul Jimenez continue to shine, youngsters like Pedro Neto and Max Kilman have established themselves in the first XI.

The Foxes are just one point behind league leaders Liverpool, while Wolves are not far behind. Leicester City play at home, and could just sneak past their opposition with a narrow victory on Sunday.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

