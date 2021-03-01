Genoa vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Genoa are set to play host to Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday for their latest Serie A fixture.

Genoa come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Antonio Conte's Inter Milan yesterday at the San Siro. Goals from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, full-back Matteo Darmian and Chile international Alexis Sanchez secured the win for Inter Milan.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta yesterday at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Goals from Ukraine international Ruslan Malinovskyi and German left-back Robin Gosens ensured victory for Atalanta.

Genoa vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sampdoria hold a slight advantage. They have won 11 games, lost nine and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the fourth round of the Coppa Italia, with Genoa beating Sampdoria 3-1. A brace from young striker Gianluca Scamacca and a goal from Danish midfielder Lukas Lerager, now on loan at Copenhagen, sealed the deal for Genoa. Midfielder Valerio Verre scored the consolation goal for Sampdoria.

Genoa form guide in Serie A: L-D-D-W-W

Sampdoria form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-D-L

Genoa vs Sampdoria Team News

Genoa

Genoa manager Davide Ballardini will be unable to call upon the services of young left-back Luca Pellegrini and midfielder Francesco Cassata, while there are doubts over the availability of centre-back Davide Biraschi and goalkeeper Alberto Paleari.

Injured: Luca Pellegrini, Francesco Cassata

Doubtful: Davide Biraschi, Alberto Paleari

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

Meanwhile, Sampdoria will be without forward Ernesto Torregrossa, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Claudio Ranieri is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ernesto Torregrossa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin, Edoardo Goldaniga, Ivan Radovanovic, Cristian Zapata, Paolo Ghiglione, Filippo Melegoni, Nicolo Rovella, Kevin Strootman, Lennart Czyborra, Marko Pjaca, Gianluca Scamacca

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Emil Audero, Bartosz Bereszynski, Maya Yoshida, Alex Ferrari, Tommaso Augello, Jakub Jankto, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Mikkel Damsgaard, Antonio Candreva, Fabio Quagliarella

Genoa vs Sampdoria Prediction

Genoa are currently 13th in the league table, four points behind 10th placed Sampdoria. Striker Mattia Destro has done well for them, while youngster Gianluca Scamacca, on loan from Sassuolo, has been linked with clubs like Juventus and AC Milan.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, are 10th in the league and have won only one of their last five league games. Veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella continues to provide goals, while attacker Antonio Candreva has also been crucial.

Both sides have been inconsistent this season, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Genoa 1-1 Sampdoria

