Genoa vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Genoa and Sampdoria get round 17 of the Italian Serie A underway when they lock horns at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Friday.

The hosts will be seeking just their second win of the season, while the visitors will be looking to snap their two-game losing streak.

Genoa were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus last Sunday.

Andriy Shevchenko’s men have now failed to pick up a win in their last 15 league games — a run stretching back to their 3-2 win against Cagliari in September’s season opener.

This horrid run of results has seen Genoa drop to 18th place in the Serie A table, level on 10 points with Cagliari in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria failed to return to winning ways last time out as they fell to a 3-1 loss against 10-man Lazio.

This followed a similar 3-1 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina, which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With 15 points from 16 games, Sampdoria are currently 15th on the log, level on points with Venezia.

Genoa vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head

With 15 wins from the last 35 meetings between the sides, Sampdoria boasts a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture. Genoa have picked up three fewer wins, while eight games have ended all square.

Genoa Form Guide: D-L-D-L-L

Sampdoria Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

Genoa vs Sampdoria Team News

Genoa

Stefano Sturaro, Nicolo Rovella, Nikola Maksimovic, Felipe Caicedo, Mattia Destro, Mohamed Fares and Domenico Criscito are all currently recuperating from injuries and will sit out this game.

Injured: Stefano Sturaro, Nicolo Rovella, Nikola Maksimovic, Felipe Caicedo, Mattia Destro, Mohamed Fares, Domenico Criscito,

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

The hosts also have a few injury concerns as the likes of Mikkel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Viera, Ernesto Torregrossa and Mohammed Ihattaren are all on the club's injury list.

Injured: Mikkel Damsgaard, Ronaldo Viera, Ernesto Torregrossa, Mohammed Ihattaren

Suspended: None

Genoa vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Zinho Vanheusden, Johan Vásquez, Andrea Masiello; Paolo Ghiglione, Hernani, Valon Behrami, Milan Badelj, Andrea Cambiaso; Caleb Ekuban, Flavio Bianchi

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Nicola Murru, Julian Chabot, Maya Yoshida, Bartosz Bereszynski; Valerio Verre, Albin Ekdal, Morten Thorsby, Antonio Candreva; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Genoa vs Sampdoria Prediction

Genoa head into the game without a home win this season and will be looking to end this poor run. The visitors, meanwhile, have failed to defeat the hosts in their last four meetings, losing two and picking up two draws.

We predict the spoils will be shared in this one as they head into the game in similar form.

Prediction: Genoa 1-1 Sampdoria

Edited by Peter P