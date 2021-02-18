Genoa vs Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Genoa welcome Verona to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Serie A action on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six league fixtures and played a goalless draw at Torino in their previous outing.

Verona have three wins and three losses in their last six outings and are eight points above Genoa in ninth place in the standings.

Genoa vs Verona Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 73 times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in most of these fixtures because as many as 28 games have ended in draws.

The Grifone have 26 wins in the fixture while the Gialloblu have been victorious against the hosts on 19 occasions. Last season, both sides recorded a home win in their league meetings.

These sides last crossed paths in October last year when the game at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi ended in a goalless draw.

Genoa form guide in the Serie A: D-W-W-W-D

Verona form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L-W-L

Genoa vs Verona Team News

Genoa

For the hosts, defender Davide Biraschi remains on the sidelines with a shoulder injury. Alberto Paleari and Francesco Cassata are also injured and unavailable for this clash.

Club captain Domenico Criscito picked up an injury against Torino and this fixture comes too soon for him. Edoardo Goldaniga is expected to fill in form Criscito in this game.

Milan Badelj returns from a one-game suspension and should start here.

Injured: Francesco Cassata, Domenico Criscito, Alberto Paleari, Davide Biraschi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Verona

Ivan Jurić will be without the services of Ebrima Colley and Nikola Kalinic, both of whom picked up injuries in their 2-1 win over Parma.

Federico Ceccherini and Marco Benassi are long-term absentees. Influential full-back Federico Dimarco, who has three goals and three assists this term, is suspended for the game.

Marco Davide Faraoni and Marco Zaccagni return from suspensions and should make the trip to the coastal city.

Injured: Ebrima Colley, Nikola Kalinic, Federico Ceccherini, Marco Benassi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Federico Dimarco

Genoa vs Verona Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin; Edoardo Goldaniga, Ivan Radovanovic, Andrea Masiello; Davide Zappacosta, Miha Zajc, Milan Badelj, Kevin Strootman, Lennart Czyborra; Mattia Destro, Goran Pandev

Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri; Pawel Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter, Matteo Lovato; Giangiacomo Magnani, Daniel Bessa, Adrien Tameze, Darko Lazovic; Miguel Veloso, Antonin Barak; Kevin Lasagna

Genoa vs Verona Prediction

Both teams have been in good form in Serie A in their recent fixtures. Genoa have scored eight goals in their last six games. Verona have the same recent record.

The hosts have been very strong defensively in their recent outings and have five clean sheets from their last six games. Meanwhile, Verona have had no clean sheets from their recent handful of games.

We believe Genoa will continue their fine form at both ends of the pitch and come out as the winner in this fixture.

Prediction: Genoa 2-0 Verona