Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Cup final 2021-22

The King Baudouin Stadium will play host to the final of the 2021-22 Belgian Cup when Gent and Anderlecht go head-to-head on Monday.

Anderlecht face a stern test of taking on the Buffalos as they have failed to win any of the last 10 meetings between the sides since 2018.

KAA Gent made light work of Oud-Heverlee Leuven when they met in the Belgian Pro League last Sunday as they cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory.

The Buffalos are now unbeaten in 10 consecutive domestic games, claiming an impressive nine wins and one draw in that time.

They have now turned their attention to the Belgian Cup, where they have enjoyed a fine road to the final, picking up three wins and losing one of their four games so far.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, had to work their socks off as they came from behind to claim a hard-earned 3-2 league win at Kortrijk last time out.

They are now unbeaten in all but one of their last 11 games in all competitions, claiming eight wins and two draws in that time.

They now head to the cup competition, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far, claiming four wins and one draw from five outings.

Gent vs Anderlecht Head-To-Head

With 35 wins from the last 79 meetings between the sides, Anderlecht boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Gent have picked up 11 wins in that time, while 23 games have ended all square.

Gent Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Anderlecht Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Gent vs Anderlecht Team News

Gent

Gent will take to the pitch without the services of Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe and Gianni Bruno, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, Gianni Bruno

Suspended: None

Anderlecht

Sergio Gomez, Yari Verschaeren, Majeed Ashimeru, Zeno Debast and Hannes Delcroix have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Sergio Gomez, Yari Verschaeren, Majeed Ashimeru, Zeno Debast, Hannes Delcroix

Suspended: None

Gent vs Anderlecht Predicted XI

Gent (3-5-2): Davy Roef; Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Jordan Torunarigha; Matisse Samoise, Sven Kums, Julien De Sart, Castro-Montes, Roman Bezus; Laurent Depoitre, Tarik Tissoudali

Anderlecht (4-4-2): Hendrik Van Crombrugge; Michael Murillo, Wesley Hoedt, Lisandro Magallan, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko; Anouar Ait El Hadj, Josh Cullen, Kristoffer Olsson, Lior Refaelov; Joshua Zirkzee, Christian Kouame

Gent vs Anderlecht Prediction

Given the stakes of Monday’s encounter, we expect a thrilling contest with both sides having a go at each other for cup glory. Both sides are evenly-matched on paper and we predict the game will go to penalties, with Gent claiming victory.

Prediction: Gent 1-1 Anderlecht (Gent win on penalties)

