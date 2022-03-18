Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2021-22 

Gent and Anderlecht will square off in a high-profile Belgian Jupiler League fixture on Sunday.

The hosts will look to return to winning ways following their 2-1 home defeat to PAOK Salonika in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 tie. Jose Crespo and Douglas Augusto scored either side of Laurent Depoitre's strike to help the Greek team secure progress with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Antwerp in league action last weekend. Joshua Zirkzee and Lior Rafaelov's goals helped the hosts claim a hard-fought win.

The victory saw the Purple and White usurp their visitors to third spot, having claimed 58 points from 31 games. Gent, meanwhile, sit in fifth spot on 55 points, making Sunday's clash a crucial one in the race for continental qualification.

Gent vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head

Anderlecht have 54 wins in 94 previous meetings with Gent. Sunday's hosts were victorious on 13 occasions, while 27 matches ended in draws.

In their most recent meeting in September 2021, the two teams played out a 1-1 stalemate. Lior Rafaelov scored a second-half penalty to cancel out Alessio Castro-Montes' first-half strike for Gent.

Gent form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W.

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W.

Gent vs Anderlecht Team News

Gent

Roman Bezus made his return against PAOK after recovering from a bout with COVID-19. Gianni Bruno, though, is ruled out with an adductor injury.

Injury: Gianni Bruno.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Anderlecht

Zeno Debast and Hannes Delcroix are both unavailable due to injuries. Wesley Hoedt has served his suspension for accumulated yellow cards and should be available for selection.

Injuries: Zeno Debast, Hannes Delcroix.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Gent vs Anderlecht Predicted XIs

Gent (3-4-3): Davy Roef (GK); Jordan Torunarigha, Michael Ngadeu, Andreas Hanche-Olsen; Nurio Fortuna, Julien de Sart, Sven Kums, Matisse Samoise; Amdrew Hjulsager, Yonas Malede, Laurent Depoitre.

Anderlecht (4-4-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK); Sergio Gomez, Lisandro Magallan, Wesley Hoedt, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko; Yari Verschaeren, Majeed Ashimeru, Josh Cullen, Lior Refaelov; Cristian Kouame, Joshua Zirkzee

Gent vs Anderlecht Prediction

There is a lot riding on this game, so both teams are likely to go all out in what could be an entertaining end-to-end clash. Gent have a slight advantage as hosts, but Anderlecht are capable of leaving East Flanders with a positive result.

There is little to choose between the two teams on paper, as they are in similar form. So the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Gent 2-2 Anderlecht.

