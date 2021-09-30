Gent vs Anorthosis prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Gent and Anorthosis will lock horns in the second round of the UEFA Europa Conference League at the Ghelamco Arena on Thursday evening.

Gent are 13th in the Belgian Pro League with 11 points from nine matches. They played their last game against Cercle Brugge, winning the fixture 2-1. Gent are second in the Conference League's group B, tied on points with Partizan but behind on goal difference.

Gent played Flora in their first Europa Conference League game, winning the fixture 1-0, with Darko Lemanjic scoring the winner in the 54th-minute.

Anorthosis are fourth in the group and will look to climb up the table by winning away from home on Thursday. They lost their first game in the competition 2-0 to Partizan. Queensy Menig and Ricardo Jorge Pires Gomes scored the goals for Partizan in the win. Anorthosis dominated possession and had nine attempts on goal, but failed to make them count.

Anorthosis are coming off a 3-2 loss against Aris Limassol in the league. They are 10th in the standings, with three points from three matches. Anorthosis have a record of one win and two losses.

Gent vs Anorthosis Head-to-Head

This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Gent form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Anorthosis form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Gent vs Anorthosis Team News

Gent

Gianni Bruno and Andrew Hjulsager are doubtful for the game against Anorthosis, while Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe has been sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Injured: Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe

Doubtful: Gianni Bruno, Andrew Hjulsager

Suspended: None

Anorthosis

Hovhannes Hambardzumyan is out with an injury. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Hovhannes Hambardzumyan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gent vs Anorthosis Predicted XI

Gent Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sinan Bolat (GK); Joseph Okumu, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Andreas Hanche-Olsen; Nurio Fortune, Sven Kums, Julien De Sart, Alessio Castro-Montes; Roman Bezus, Tarik Tissoudali, Laurent Depoitre

Anorthosis Predicted XI (4-3-3): Giorgi Loria (GK); Anderson Correia, Paulus Arajuuri, Spyros Risvanis, Kostas Pilea; Denis Popovic, Kostakis Artymatas, Josef Husbauer; Lazaros Christodoulopulos, Kyle Lafferty, Nikolaos Kaltsas

Gent vs Anorthosis Prediction

Neither side have been in great form, which could lead to a scrappy affair on Thursday. Gent have a solid defense and will back themselves to keep a clean sheet at home, and are the favorites against Anorthosis.

We predict that Gent will beat Anorthosis by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Gent 1-0 Anorthosis

