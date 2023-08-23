Gent vs APOEL Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023 

Gent host APOEL at the Ghelamco Arena on Thursday (August 24) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff.

Looking to reach the major finals of a European competition for the fifth straight year, Gent have cruised through the qualifiers. After brushing aside Zilina 10-3 on aggregate in the last round, the Buffaloes overcame Pogon Szczecin 6-2 on aggregate.

On the league front, too, Gent have been on fire, winning three of their opening four games, drawing the other, to sit second in the Belgian Pro League with 10 points. Club Brugge are ahead of them on goal difference.

It's worth noting that the draw came in their most recent outing, with Gent fighting back from a two-goal deficit to earn a point, which snapped their winning start.

Meanwhile, APOEL are striving to make their first appearance in Europe since the 2019-20 season. They have won all four of their qualifying games this season.

The Cypriot outfit beat Vojvodina 2-1 home and away before repeating the trick against Dila, beating them 2-0 on the road and 1-0 at home.

Just days after sealing their place in the playoffs, APOEL began their league campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over AEZ. Marquinhos struck both goals for the Thrylos to seal all three points on the opening day.

Gent vs APOEL Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first competitive clash between the two teams.

APOEL have played Belgian sides eight times, winning none and losing seven.

APOEL have won their last three games , keeping a clean sheet in all of them.

Gent are winless in two games after winning their previous six

Gent vs APOEL Prediction

Gent had started their campaign on a bright note but appear to have lost steam. In contrast, APOEL are flying high and have looked solid in European games. The Cypriot side should prevail, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Gent 1-2 APOEL

Gent vs APOEL Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: APOEL

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes