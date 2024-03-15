Gent vs Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

Gent will welcome Sporting Charleroi to KAA Gent Arena for a Jupiler League round 30 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Royal Union last weekend. Second-half goals from Pieter Gerkens and Alessio Castro-Montes ensured that the two sides canceled each other out.

Charleroi, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Cercle Brugge despite playing for 50 minutes with 10 men.

The draw left them in 12th spot, having garnered 29 points from as many games. Gent are eighth with 44 points to their name.

Gent vs Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 93 occasions in the past. Gent have 39 wins to their name, Charleroi were victorious on 25 occasions while 29 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when Gent claimed a 3-1 away victory.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Six of Charleroi's last seven league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Gent have won just one of their last 12 games in all competitions (seven losses).

Seven of Gent's last nine league games have seen both sides score.

Gent are winless in their last six home games across competitions (three losses).

Gent vs Charleroi Prediction

Gent have had a horrible run of form in recent months which has seen them fall out of the top six. They are one point behind the Championship playoff spots and a win here could take them back to where they ostensibly should be. The Buffaloes have been defensively susceptible and their opponents tend to be given opportunities in front of goal.

Charleroi, by contrast, sit just outside the relegation zone, with just three points separating them from the bottom four. The Zebras are unbeaten on their last three visits to this stadium, winning two and drawing once.

Games between these two sides tend to be high-scoring affairs and we are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Gent 2-1 Charleroi

Gent vs Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals