Gent vs Eupen Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2023

Gent will host Eupen in a Jupiler League matchday eight fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Zorya Luhansk in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. Two goals in the space of three second half minutes from Hugo Cuypers and Eduardo Guerrero ensured that the points were shared in Poland.

The Buffaloes will turn their attention back to the domestic scene where their last game also saw them secure a 1-1 draw away to Leuven.

The draw saw them hold on to top spot in the league table, having garnered 14 points from six games.

Eupen, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat on home turf against Standard Liege last weekend. Wilfried Kanga, Hayao Kawabe and Kamal Sowah all scored to help the visitors leave with all three points.

The defeat left the Pandas in 10th spot with 10 points to show for their efforts in seven games.

Gent vs Eupen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides. Gent have 13 wins to their name, Eupen were victorious on four occasions, while two games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Gent claimed a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Seven of Gent's last eight games in all competitions, including each of the last four, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Each of the last five head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Gent have won the last four head-to-head games.

Gent have scored at least two goals in the eight games they have played at home in all competitions this season.

Gent vs Eupen Prediction

Gent have made a rampaging start to the season and are unbeaten after six games to lead the way at the summit. However, they have drawn each of their last two games on the road and will welcome a return to the familar comforts of their home turf where they have been particularly potent in front of goal.

Eupen have lost their last four games against the league leaders and it looks likely that this losing run could continue.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Gent 3-1 Eupen

Gent vs Eupen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gent to score over 1.5 goals