Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2023

Gent and Istanbul Basaksehir face off at the Ghelamco Arena as the round of 16 of the UEFA Conference League gets underway on Thursday.

The Belgian Jupiler League side head into the midweek clash on a run of three consecutive home wins and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.

KAA Gent quickly found their feet in the Jupiler League as they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Anderlecht on Sunday.

Prior to that, Hein van Haezebrouck’s side fell to a 2-0 loss against Club Brugge on February 26 which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Gent now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they edged out Qarabag on penalties in the playoffs after finishing as runners-up in Group F with eight points from six matches.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Basaksehir returned to action last Friday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Alanyaspor.

Prior to that, Emre Belözoğlu’s side missed a month of action after the Turkish Super Lig suspension due to the devastating earthquake.

Istanbul Basaksehir have picked up just two wins in their six away matches since the turn of the year, while losing three and claiming one draw in that time.

KAA Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Gent and Istanbul Basaksehir, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Gent have won three of their last four matches across all competitions, with a 2-0 loss against Club Brugge on February 26 being the exception.

With Friday’s 1-0 loss against Alanyaspor, Basaksehir have now lost two consecutive games for the first time since October, when they were beaten by Fenerbahce and Fiorentina respectively.

Gent have won their last three home matches across all competitions, scoring four goals and keeping three clean sheets since February’s 3-2 loss against Genk in the Jupiler League.

Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

While Basaksehir will be looking to pick themselves up after their lengthy break, they face a spirited Gent side who have been rock-solid on home soil. We predict a cagey affair at the Ghelamco Arena, with the hosts claiming a slender victory.

Prediction: Gent 2-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Gent vs Istanbul Basaksehir Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gent

Tip 2: First to score - Gent (Gent have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Basaksehir’s last five games)

