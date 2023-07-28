Gent vs Kortrijk Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30, 2023 

Gent host Kortrijk at the Ghelamco Arena on Sunday (July 30) in the opening round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts had a largely positive campaign last season, securing continental football for a ninth straight season. Gent finished fifth in the regular season with 56 points from 34 games, their second-best points tally in seven seasons in the top flight.

Gent made their return to competitive action on Thursday against Slovakian outfit Zilina in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round, winning the first leg 5-1.

Kortrijk, meanwhile, had a rather torrid campaign last season, finishing just outside the drop zone. They finished 14th in the league with 31 points in 34 games, their lowest tally in the top flight in over 15 seasons.

The visitors closed out their pre-season with a 2-1 win over Eredivisie side Volendam last weekend and will look to build on that.

Gent vs Kortrijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between the two sides, with Gent leading 22-13.

Gent are unbeaten in three games in the fixture after losing their previous three.

Kortrijk are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Only four of Gent's ten league defeats last season came at home.

Kortrijk lost 11 away league games last season, the joint-second-highest in the Pro League, alongside Eupen.

The Buffalos were the second-lowest-scoring side in the top flight last season, conceding 81 goals.

Gent vs Kortrijk Prediction

Gent are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 11 games across competitions. They are unbeaten in four competitive games at the Ghelamco Arena.

Meanwhile, Kortrijk's latest result snapped a run of back-to-back winless outings They have, however, lost seven of their last nine away games in the fixture and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Gent 3-0 Kortrijk

Gent vs Kortrijk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just three of their last eight matchups.)