Gent vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2022

Gent will play host to KV Mechelen at the Ghelamco Arena in a Jupiler League matchday 12 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 4-2 defeat away to Djugarden in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Sunday. Gustav Wikheim scored a brace to help the Swedes take a 4-0 lead by the 46th minute. Laurent Depoitre and Hugo Cuypers scored for the visitors to make the scoreline more respectable.

Mechelen fell to a 3-1 defeat against Anderlecht on home turf last weekend. They took a halftime lead through Jordi Vanlerberghe's 15th-minute penalty but Mario Stroeykens' second-half brace inspired the visitors to victory.

The defeat left the Antwerp outfit in 12th spot, having garnered 11 points from as many top flight matches. Gent occupy the eighth position and have 17 points to show for their efforts in 11 matches.

Gent vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gent have 29 wins from their last 65 matches against Mechelen. Mechelen have 17 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Gent claimed a 2-1 victory away from home.

Gent have lost four of their last six home matches in all competitions.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Mechelen have kept just one clean sheet in their last five away league games.

Gent are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head home games, winning four.

Gent vs Mechelen Prediction

Gent are strong favorites to emerge triumphant on Sunday but their lethargic form means nothing can be taken for granted. The hosts have managed just two wins from their last six matches in all competitions, highlighting their inconsistencies.

Mechelen will fancy their chances of getting the win and are likely to go all out in search of maximum points. Games involving the visitors tend to be expansive affairs and we are backing that trend to continue in a narrow victory for Gent.

Prediction: Gent 2-1 Mechelen

Gent vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win (Gent are unbeaten in five home matches against Mechelen).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Five of the last seven head-to-head games witnessed goals at both ends).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Mechelen's last seven games have produced three or more goals).

