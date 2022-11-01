Gent vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022 

Gent and Molde will battle for three points in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (November 3).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Leuven in the Belgian Jupiler League at the weekend. Hugo Cuypers put the visitors ahead in the 42nd minute before Mario Gonzalez restored parity with a 73rd-minute penalty.

Molde, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 4-1 victory at Viking in the Eliteserien. David Fofana scored a brace to guide the recently crowned Norwegian champions to a comfortable win.

They will turn their attention to the continent where they sit in second spot, having garnered seven points from five games. Gent are one point behind in third spot, making Thursday's clash a winner-takes-all clash in the battle to secure second spot in Group F.

Gent need a win to progress from the group, while a draw will be enough for Molde.

Gent vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a goalless stalemate in September.

Molde have won eight of their last nine games across competitions.

All five of Gent's previous home wins in the Conference League have come with a clean sheet.

Molde lost on their last two visits to Belgium, conceding at least three goals on each occasion.

Molde have scored at least twice in nine of their last 11 games across competitions.

Four of Gent's last five games across ccompetitions have produced at least three goals.

Gent vs Molde Prediction

Djugardeen have already secured top spot and automatic qualification for the knockout round, leaving Gent and Molde to battle for second spot in the group

Gent need an outright victory, while a draw will be enough for Molde to extend their European sojourn into next year.

Despite a draw being enough, the visitors are likely to go all out for victory in line with their usual playing style. The spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Gent 2-2 Molde

Gent vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Molde's last three games saw both teams score.)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Gent's last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.)

Bold Tip: Both teams to score over 1.5 goals (Molde have scored at least twice in nine of their last 11 games across competitions.)

