Gent vs PAOK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Gent will welcome PAOK to the Ghelamco Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, courtesy of their 1-0 victory last week. Jasmin Kurtic's 58th-minute goal helped PAOK secure a win in Greece last Thursday.

They also secured maximum points via the same scoreline on home turf in the Greek Super League. Chuba Akpom stepped off the bench to score in injury time and help his side to victory over Giannina.

Gent overcame their continental disappointment to secure a 2-0 away win over Beerschot VA in the Jupiler League. Julien De Sart and Darko Lemajic scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

Gent vs PAOK Head-to-Head

This will be the second competitive meeting between the two sides. They met in two friendlies back in 2017 and 2018, drawing on both occasions, while last week's clash ended in a victory for PAOK.

The visitors are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, drawing three matches in this sequence. Gent's defeat in the first leg halted a run of six consecutive wins in all competitions.

PAOK form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Gent form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Gent vs PAOK Team News

Gent

Roman Bezus has missed the last two matches due to COVID-19. He will undergo a late evaluation to determine his availability. Gianni Bruno is still sidelined with an injury.

Injury: Gianni Bruno

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Roman Bezus

PAOK

Zivkovic Andrija and Kurtic Jasmin are suspended for the trip to Belgium. Nelson Oliveira and Fernando Varela are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Nelson Oliveira, Fernando Varela

Suspension: Zivkovic Andrija, Kurtic Jasmin

Gent vs PAOK Predicted XI

Gent Predicted XI (3-4-3): Davy Roef (GK); Jordan Torunarigha, Michael Ngadeu, Andreas Hanche-Olsen; Nurio Fortuna, Julien de Sart, Sven Kums, Matisse Samoise; Amdrew Hjulsager, Yonas Malede, Laurent Depoitre

PAOK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexandros Paschalakis (GK); Vierinha, Jose Crespo, Enea Mihaj, Joan Sastre; Theocharis Tsingaras, Douglas Augusto; Alexandru Mitrita, Diego Biseswar, Leo Jaba; Chuba Akpom

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Gent vs PAOK Prediction

Both clubs are their respective country's remaining hopes on the continent and each have national pride on the line. Gent will be buoyed by their strong form in front of their fans, while PAOK have not been at their best on the road in recent weeks.

A tight game can be expected, given both sides' compact styles of play, but we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Gent 2-0 PAOK

Edited by Peter P